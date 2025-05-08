Tuesday’s Prep Baseball Summaries And Recaps – May 6th

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP TUESDAY MAY 6TH

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 7 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them ten to five, including three doubles. Brady Thompson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Stutsman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Landon Fish threw 1 1/3 inning, he had a strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Brayden Simones went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Thompson went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Miles Simonson went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Lahr went 1-for-4 with a double and Cayden Behrmann had a walk and he scored a run. Carter Stutsman had a walk and he scored a run and Levi Frieler had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Gess Norling, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. G. Wimmer threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Waltzing, he went 2-for-4 and Lawton Ketesen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Parker Converse went 1-for-3 and Evan Zaebel had a RBI. Brook Branson went 1-for-4, Brody Adelman was hit by a pitch and Landon Gess Norling had a RBI and he scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3

The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Storm, they out hit them ten to seven, including a pair of doubles. Jake Stalboerger threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Nolan VanLoy threw two innings, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Spartans were led on offense by Zander Folkerts, he went 2-for-2 with a double, stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Caleb Maddox went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored runand Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for aRBI. Gabe Sauza went 1-for-1 with a RBI and Cal Heying had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nolan VanLoy went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Nolan Hemker, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he had a strikeout. Vincent Murn threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Storm offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Dakota Banks went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Carter Riedman went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Vincent Murn went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ethan Mader went 1-for-3, Nolan Hemker had two walks, Ethan Mader went 1-for-3 and Kade Gibbons had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 17 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 0

The Crush defeated the Lakers, they out hit them twelve to two, including three doubles and two triples. Drew Lieser threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Noah Theis, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Colten Palmer went 2-for-3 with triple and a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Max Kiffmeyer went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Williams went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Jackson Sheetz went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Amittai Preisler had two walks for a RBI and he scored two runs. Drew Lieser had a walk and he scored a run, Elijah Novak had a walk and he scored a run, Carter Heiser scored a run, Elijah Presler had two walks and he scored a run and Adam Eiynck went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs.

The Lakers pitcher E. Hatch threw four innings, he gave up twelve hits, seventeen runs, seven walks and he had six strikeouts. K. McArhtur and A. Specht both went 1-for-2.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 9 MILACA WOLVES 5

The Crusaders defeated their conference foe the Wolves, they out hit them eight to five, including three doubles. They put up five big runs in the second inning, to give Charlie Dolan a great deal of support, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw two innings, he had a strikeout and Ryan Liebrenz threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders were led on offense by Nolan Bigauette, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored two runs, Henry Schole went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Charlie Don went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Bryce Mehrwerth, hethrew two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Kosen VanDerZwaag threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bryce Mehrwerth, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Kosen VanDer Zwaag went 1-for-3 with a double. Caleb Johnson had a RBI, Brady Owervson went 1-for-3 and Dolan Droogsma went 1-for-3 and he scored a run

BBE JAGUARS 14 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

The Jaguars defeated their conference rivals, they out hit them sixteen to three, including a double, a triple and aided by seven walks. Hayden Sobiech threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brett DeRoo threw one inning, he retired three batters.

Their offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, walk, stolen base and he scored two runs. Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Lundberg went 2-for-3 , scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Gabe Conors went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs and Luke Illies went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Lance Rademacher went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cameron Loe went 1-for-4 with a walk. Tyler Myers had two walks and he scored a run, N Geer went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo had a walk and he scored a run, Noah DeRoo had walk and he scored a run, Jace Mueller was hit by a pitch and Tate Deters went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Cubs pitcher Brandon Henkemeyer threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Andray Stans threw one inning, he gave up six hits, five runs, four runs and had two strikeouts. G.Mesenbrink threw 1/3 of an inning, he a strikeout.

Tate Winer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Danelke went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and BryantKnaus had a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 and Brayden Johnson had a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 5

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Irish, they out hit them thirteen to ten, including four doubles. K. Nelson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he had five strikeouts. Brady Yourczek threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Matt Swenson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kirk Yourczek, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Sean Schmiathbauer went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a run and two walks. Brady Yourczek went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Swenson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Ethan Albright went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jaden Albright went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Keaton Nelson was hit twice by a pitch, RBI and he scored a run. Colton Burgratt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Irish starting pitcher was Landon Salmela, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and he had two strikeouts. Brayden Fobbe threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Clapp, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Danny Reilley went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brogren Menthie went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and a walk. Wyatt Breimon went 2-for-3, had a walk and he scored two runs, Brayden Fobbe went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Landon Salmela went 1-for-3.

PIERZ PIONEERS 8 ALBANY HUSKIES 5

The Pioneers defeated their conference rivals the Huskies, they were actually out hit eight to five. Link Toops threw four innings, he gave up five runs, three hits and he had two strikeouts. Conner Hennessy threw one inning, he gave up two walks, two hits and he had two strikeouts. Kaden Kruschek threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up a walk and had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Gaehr, he went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brecken Andres went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brayden Haberman had two walks and a RBI. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Kimman had a RBI. Kaden Kruschek had two walks and Jackson Thielen went 1-for-3.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Elliot Allen, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, five runs and four walks. Nate Sand threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, and one walk.

Their offense was led by Bennett Hylla, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Zach Birr went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Keenan Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Birr went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Nate Sand went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ethan Meyer went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Owen Gunderman went 1-for-3 with a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 9 FOLEY FALCONS 0

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them ten to three, including three doubles and two home runs. Peter Knopik threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Prescott Romaine threw one inning, he gave up one hit and had two strikeouts.

Carter Gwost went 2-for-3 with two home runs for two RBIs and Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Spange went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a runand John Ahlin went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, walk and he scored a run. Izaak Kalis went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Joey Welinski went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Braxten Santala went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run, Evan LeMieur went 1-for-1 and Alex Thoma had a walk and he scored a run.

The Falcons pitcher D. Beck threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. T. Rasmussen gave up three hits, five runs and two walks. K. Frisbie threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

K. Frisbie went 1-for-3 and N. Gapinski went 2-for-2 with a walk to led their offense.