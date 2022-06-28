You might be thinking that the 4th of July weekend is going to be like every other 4th of July weekend at your home; perhaps you have a pet that is afraid of loud noises, thunder, or specifically fireworks. Maybe you are like me and work from home. You might wonder how and when the loud noise of the 4th of July celebrations will begin and end; frustrated the entire time wondering if you'll ever be able to get your work done?

A GREAT IDEA FROM A FELLOW CO-WORKER

Have no fear. I've got some great tips from my fellow co-workers on what they have done in the past, to make sure that they keep the peace with their neighbors, even though they have very different opinions on what works best in their homes for the 4th of July celebrations.

THE BIG TIP

If you have a family member, or perhaps a pet, that absolutely goes bonkers during Fireworks season, there IS something you can do about it.

My Co-Worker said that he and his wife have a dog that is fearful of any loud sounds, so they decided to talk to their neighbors in person. They went house to house and knocked on their neighbor's doors and introduced themselves. The conversation went something like this:

"Hi! We are Judy & Tom from just down the street. We just wanted to say hi and wish you a Happy 4th of July. We want you to have fun this weekend, but were wondering if you could let us know if you'll be having fireworks at any specific time? We have a dog that's really fearful of loud sounds, so if you could just give us a heads up by sending us a quick text, or just running down to our house when you know you're going to shoot off the fireworks, so we can just have a few minutes to put our dog in a safe place with some white noise and cover the windows so they are not afraid? We would really appreciate it, and hope you have a great weekend."

OTHER TIPS

Do you like this idea? You could also be the neighbor that does this on your own. Maybe YOU are the ones having the fireworks. You could stop by your neighbors and let them know when you'll be doing fireworks, and wish them a great weekend as well?

I know the saying, "Sometimes it's just easier to ask for forgiveness later," but I think it's especially respectful and courteous, to just let them know. Something else to keep in mind, there are lots of things you can do to help your pets if they are having a hard time during fireworks season. There are calming devices and vests called Thunderjackets that may also help your pets get through these anxious times.

I hope you will consider your neighbors; be thoughtful and respectful, and have a wonderful 4th of July holiday. :-)

