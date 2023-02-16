Trivia Weekend Starts Friday at SCSU

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Trivia will be on trial this weekend.

The 44th Annual Trivia Weekend starts Friday at St. Cloud State University.

This year’s theme is ‘Trivia on Trial’.

Participants will answer trivia questions on the legal system for more than 40 hours. The contest begins at 5:00 p.m. Friday and continues through 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

This year, organizers have made some changes. The contest will run for 40 hours instead of 50, allowing all competitors to rest from 2:00 until 7:00 a.m. each morning. The trivia questions will be broadcast live on the campus radio station and website, and the campus television station will air the competition on its website.

Hundreds of volunteers will staff phone banks to take answers to the trivia questions. Last year, 51 teams competed.

The deadline for team registration is 3 p.m. Friday. Teams will pick their name and team headquarters either in-person or online. The competition is free to enter for high school and college teams, and $60 for community teams.

To register, or for more information, click here.

