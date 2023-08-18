Trip to Dublin? There is Another Flight Option from Minneapolis

Since the pandemic, flights to Europe and other countries have been basically put on hold. And when flights did start up again, the options where very minimal AND expensive!

Now, flights have been getting a bit cheaper, and more frequent. Some of the reason for this is less expensive jet fuel, more staffing within the airlines, and the borders opening up to allow for more travel.

Now, Minneapolis/St. Paul International airport has announced that there will be two more airline carriers that will provide non stop flights from Minneapolis to Dublin.

Aer Lingus and Delta have announced that they will be providing these flights. You can actually book a trip on these airlines now, but the flights will not begin until April of next year, according to Bring Me the News. The days that these flights will run will be specific as well. The flights will only be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Later in the year, it looks like the flights may get a bit more frequent.

Sounds like Delta flight options might be a bit more frequent when they are operating, but seasonal.

If you have been wanting to go to Ireland for a bucket list thing, or whatever, you are not alone. Dublin, Ireland is one of the most desired destinations. So now that there will be more options in flights, you may have to expect some of the rates to go up. So, if you are at all considering Ireland as a vacation destination, probably best to book a trip sooner than later. And get your passport ready too. Since there have been so many delays in receiving your passport, best to get that processed too. You don't want a passport snafu to ruin your plans.