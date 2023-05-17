Tri-County Humane Society Executive Director Plans to Retire

St. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After nearly 40 years of helping animals find their forever families, the Executive Director of the Tri-County Humane Society is planning to retire.

Vicki Davis has held the position for 38 years and plans to step down in February 2024.

She says it's amazing to look back at where they started and see just how far they've come.

It's mind-boggling to think what we had back then and what we made do with. I could never imaging having a surgery center in the center of our building, with three vets. Or that we spay and neuter every pet before they leave. We were lucky when we started to give them their first round of shots.

The Tri-County Humane Society was incorporated in 1974, and their first shelter opened in 1976.

By 1989, they opened their new shelter in east St. Cloud and finally moved into their new state-of-the-art facility in 2020.

Davis says she feels blessed to have helped connect so many people and pets.

I remember a lot of the animals from the beginning and now the same families have come back for their second or third pet. There are memories galore in this building and it's been the greatest job ever.

Davis says the organization is currently accepting applications to fill her position. If all goes well, the board of directors plans to review the applications in the coming weeks and start holding interviews early this summer.

Davis says she wants to make sure her replacement is comfortable in their role before beginning the next chapter in her life.

