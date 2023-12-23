Track Santa As He Prepares to Depart The North Pole

OK, it’s getting real now. There’s not much time left waiting for Santa to make his trek to deliver toys to all the good girls and boys.

Get our free mobile app

I remember as a kid, the closer we got to Christmas Day, the more excited I became. My parents were bombarded with tons of questions about Santa.

“Where is he at now?” I would ask, or “Has he left the North Pole Yet?”. I give my mom and dad credit, they always found a way to answer the questions in a way that if nothing else made me spend a few minutes being quiet, thinking of another question to ask.

And then on Christmas Eve I would try to negotiate staying up later by finding out what time Santa would make his appearance in our neighborhood.

I imagine that kids these days still get as excited as I did and still have as many questions, if not more, than I did. At least now there’s better technology than we had in the 1970’s to be able to know Santa's movements.

If you want to be better prepared to answer the questions from your children who are getting the Christmas Eve jitters, the folks at NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is based in Colorado Springs Colorado is offering this website to track Santa.

NORAD is a combined effort between the United States and Canada to monitor for Man Made Objects in Space over North America and then send alerts if the need arises.

Some of us might remember the 1983 movie starring Matthew Broderick “War Games” where NORAD was featured.

So, use this tool to help your kids stay on track with what the Jolly Old Elf is up to. Use the power of this technology to make sure the kids are all tucked into bed and asleep before Santa gets to Minnesota.

Merry Christmas!