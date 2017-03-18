Towns’ 31 Points Not Enough As T’Wolves Lose In Miami
MIAMI - The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 123-105 to the Miami Heat Friday night in South Beach.
In a game some considered a must-win to stay in playoff contention, the Wolves showed their youth and inexperience.
Two different T'Wolves starters Gorgui Dieng and Brandon Rush, finished with zero field goals made and finished with combined 2 points.
The Wolves pulled within 5 points with 7:20 left in the 4th quarter when Ricky Rubio made a layup to make the game 98-103. That was the closest the they would get the rest of the game.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with his 52nd double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds.