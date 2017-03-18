Towns’ 31 Points Not Enough As T’Wolves Lose In Miami

MIAMI - The Minnesota Timberwolves lost 123-105 to the Miami Heat Friday night in South Beach.

In a game some considered a must-win to stay in playoff contention, the Wolves showed their youth and inexperience.

Two different T'Wolves starters Gorgui Dieng and Brandon Rush , finished with zero field goals made and finished with combined 2 points.

The Wolves pulled within 5 points with 7:20 left in the 4th quarter when Ricky Rubio made a layup to make the game 98-103. That was the closest the they would get the rest of the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with his 52nd double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds.