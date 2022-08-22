Town Ball Weekly – State Tourney Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, Sobieski Skis and the Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(Friday August 19 thru Sunday August 21st)

REGION 8C

AVON LAKERS 4 FAIRMONT MARTINS 3

(Saturday August 20th/Dundas)

The Lakers had a huge walk off win over the Martins the Region 13C third place team. The Lakers collected eight hits, including a home run and good defense. The Laker starting pitcher was Mitch McIntyre, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Swanson (draftee from the Upsala Blue Jays) threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three huge RBIs. Ryan Janzen went 2-for-4 with his walk off single, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Carter Holthaus went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-4 and Reese Gregory went 1-for-4. Cody Stich had a sacrifice bunt, Joe Dolan earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann was hit by a pitch.

The Martins starting pitcher was Spencer Chirpich, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Jon Traetow, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Derek Shoen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Blake Crawmer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Adam Schmidt earned two walks and Spencer Chirpich had a sacrifice bunt and he scored run. Levi Becker, Jack Kosbab and Nate Soelter all went 1-for-4.

REGION 11C

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 12 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday August 20th/Miesville)

The Huskies defeated the Section 11C runner-up the Express early, they collected fifteen hits, with good defensive support for their pitchers. Lane Glaser started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. John Weber (draftee from the Buffalo Bulldogs) threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Huskies offense was led by Lane Glaser went 4-for-5 for three RBIs and Zach Kuseske went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Marcus Hahn went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jayden Fleck went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jake Wendland went 1-for-4 for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Arlt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run.Tyler Schiller went 1-for-1, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Adam Katzenmacher had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Matt Piechowski scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Express was Ben Johnson, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning, he retired three batters he faced. Craig Meyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and Austin Ruehle went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brian Marquardt earned a walk. Matt Friesen went 1-for-4 and Cody Leither earned a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 20 NEW YORK MILLS MILLERS 4

(Saturday August 20th/Dundas)

The Rockies come out swinging hot bats, as they defeated the Millers the Region 14B runner up in seven innings. The Rockies collected twenty-four hits, including five doubles and they played very good defense. The Rockies starting pitcher was lefty Jake Brinker, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Rookie righty Cole Fuchs threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rockies offense included seven players with multi-hit games, led by Alex Geislinger, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Alex was also named the outstanding player of the game. Austin Dufner went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Linn went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Cole Fuchs went 4-for-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Geislinger went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jordan Neu went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Veteran David Jones went 1-for-4 with a pair of sacrifice flies for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he had a sacrifice bunt. Brady Blattner went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Humbert went 1-for-2 for a RBI and TJ Neu was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Millers starting pitcher was Devin Gaudette, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Maneval threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Chase Melvin (draftee from the Perham Pirates) threw 2/3 of inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Stetson Burkman (draftee from the Midway Snurdbirds) threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Roberts threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and two runs and Dawson Stevens (draftee from the Perham Pirates threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter.

The Millers offense was led by Devin Gaudette, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Kupfer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jonah Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Guck went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Logan Small went

2-for-3 and he scored a run and Skylar Mursu went 1-for-1.

UBRANK BOMBERS 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

(Saturday August 20th/Faribault)

The Bombers from Region 16C runner-up defeated the Region 11C runner-up the Muskies, they collected six hits, including a double. The Bombers starting pitcher was lefty Alex Koep, he thew seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Drew Johnson threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit.

The Bombers offense was led by Austin Hadley, he went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Johnson went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Devin Glebe went 1-for-3. Matt Farley and Alex Koep both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher lefty Johnny Schumer threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3. Riley Ahrndt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

REGION 15C

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 PIERZ LAKERS 5

(Saturday August 20th/Faribault)

The Clippers come from behind with three big runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat the Lakers from Region 8C. They collected nine hits, including three doubles and very good defense after the second inning. The Clippers starting pitcher was righty Justin Thompson, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren (draftee from the Luxemburg Brewers) threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan’s double drove in the go ahead runs in the eighth. Nolan played an outstanding game at shortstop, he was named the outstanding player of the game for his great game. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-4 with two big RBIs and Carter Block went 2-for-4 with a double for and he scored a run. Landon Nieman went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and veteran Lincoln Haugen earned two walks. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-5, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Justin Thompson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Preston Rocheleau, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Petron threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Noah Cekalla, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Ryan Diers went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and and Peter Herman went

1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Petron went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Petron went 1-for-4 with a double. Paul Herman went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Chad Weiss had two sacrifice bunts. Preston Rocheleau went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Mitch Woitalla went

1-for-4 and he scored a run.

ELORSA SAINTS 2 MONTGOMERY MALLARDS 1

(Saturday August 20th/Faribault)

The Saints defeated their foe the region 3B runner-up the Mallards, backed by five very timely hits and very good defense. The starting pitcher was Payton VanBeck, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Payton was named the outstanding player of the game.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ashton Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-4 and Will VanBeck earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mallards was Johnny Klocak, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Wattermann (draftee from the Prior Lake Mudcats) threw two innings, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Mallards offense was led by Tom Flicek went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Pint went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dawson Pint went 2-for-4 and Johnny Klocak went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ryan Iverson went 1-for-4 and Aaron Dwyer went 1-for-3. Mike Flicek and Tyler Bednar both were hit by a pitch and Dylan Westerman had a sacrifice bunt.

RICHMOND ROYALS 10 HINCKLEY KNIGHTS 6

(Sunday August 21st/Miesville)

The Royals defeated their foe from the Minny-East League the Knights, backed by ten hits and three doubles. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Luke Jokela, he threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Nibaur (draftee from the Farming Flames) threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. This gave the Royals their first state tournament win in twenty-four years.

The Royals offense was led by Chase Aleshire, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, and he scored four runs. Chase was chosen the player of the game for his outstanding game. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Sam Holthaus earned three walks, he had a sacrifice fly and he was credited for three RBIs. Adam Backes went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Carter Thelen went

1-for-5. Dusty Adams earned a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Budde earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Knights was Ben Stickler, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and three walks. Chase Oslin (draftee from Quamba) threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Damon Rademacher (draftee from Princeton) threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Knights offense was led by TJ Johnson, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Isaiah Hasz went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Lucas Willis went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Trevor Johnson went 2-for-5 and Cory Schmidt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Shawn Ausmus went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Max Stickler earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Isaiah Brennan earned a walk and Griffin Stiel scored a run.

SECTION 2B

MOORHEAD BREWERS 11 NEW MARKET MUSKIES 3

(Sunday August 21st/Dundas)

The Brewers the Section 2B champion defeated their rivals from Section 1B and the DRS league the Muskies. The Brewers collected thirteen hits, including six doubles and a home run. They played good defense in support of their pitcher. The Brewers Cole Christensen started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran David Ernst threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Casey Clemenson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers were led on offense by Denver Blinn, he went 3-for-4 with three doubles for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jayse McLean went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Veteran Mike Peschel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Brayden Jacobson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Salentine went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Adam went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Veteran David Ernst went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Chandler Ibach went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run.Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Brandt Kolpack earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Muskies was Brett Herber, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Dorhmann threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Wietgrefe threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Firgo threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk.

The Muskies offense was led by by Alex Berreth, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Andy Henkemeyer went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Mason Trocke went 2-for-4. Lincoln Berry went 1-for-4 with a triple and Brett Herber went 1-for-3. Carter Hanson went 1-for-4 and Blake Schmidt was hit by a pitch.

ANOKA BUCS 5 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

(Saturday August 20th/Miesville)

The Bucs from the Metro Minny League defeated their foe from Section 2B the Springers, backed by eighteen hits, including a home run. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Smith, he threw seven innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs and two walks. Austin Lang threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bucs offense was led by Nate Tillman, he went 5-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jackson Hauge went

2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Tanner Thompson went 3-for-5 for a RBI and JD Wells went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt. Lucas Nelson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taylor Nelson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Smith went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Lang earned a walk. Logan Pierro went 1-for-5 and Garrett Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt.

The Springers starting pitcher was Zach Femrite, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Springers offense was led by Jeron Terres, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tate Wallet went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Pennick went 1-for-4. Brad Olson was credited for a RBI and Drew Bulson earned a walk.

ROCHESTER ROYALS 4 HAMEL HAWKS 0

(Saturday August 20th/Miesville)

The Royals defeated their foe from Section 2B the Hawks, they collected ten hits, two doubles and a home run. They played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher Matt Meyer. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Bo McClintock went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for thee RBIs and he scored two runs. Nick Pearson went 2-for-4 with a double and Drew Block went 2-for-4. Tate Meiners went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Milene went 1-for-4 an Dan Lyons had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mike Micholak earned a walk and he had a stolen base and he Alex Holets was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Sam Westermeyer, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Sundt threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Hawks offense was led by Sam Westermeyer he went 2-for-4 and Jarrett Briol went 1-for-4. Michael Jacobs and Andrew Leonhardt both went 1-for-3.

BLAINE FUSION 5 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

(Saturday August 20th/Miesville)

The Fusion defeated their rivals from Section 2B the Skis, led by ten hits, including a home run and a double. They play good defense in support of their pitchers, Ronnie Donley started on the mound for the Fusion, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Borrman threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Brad Spencer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Fusion offense was led by Ryan Sutterer, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for four big RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Travis Conoryea went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Marcus Riewer went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Chris Olson went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Patrick Riewer went 1-for-4, Kade Peloquin went 1-for-3, Tom Druk had a sacrifice bunt and Alex Bakritges scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Skis was Jake Kapphahn, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Scott Litchy threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Skis offense was led by Dan Marod, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Riley Hirsch went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Scott Litchy went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Joey Hanowski earned a walk. Collin Eckman went 1-for-4 and Dusty Parker went 1-for-1.

SCHEDULE FOR THE AREA TEAMS

STATE TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY AUGUST 26th thru SUNDAY AUGUST 28th

Friday

Watkins Clippers vs. Red Wing Aces 7:30 (Dundas)

Saturday

Elrosa Saints vs. New Ulm Brewers 11:00 (Dundas)

Buckman Billygoats vs. Laverne Redbirds 4:30 (Faribault)

St. Martin Martins vs. Avon Lakes 7:00 (Faribault)

Sunday

Monticello Polecats vs. Webster Sox 1:30 (Dundas)

Richmond Royals vs. Dumont Saints 1:30 (Faribault)

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Watertown Red Devils 4:30 (Faribault)