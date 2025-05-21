Town Ball Weekly – May 21st, 2025

TOWN BALL ROUND UP

SUNDAY MAY 18th

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 15 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them fourteen to four, including two home runs, three doubles, one triple and they got nine walks.

Thad Lieser threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Brady Weber went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, three walks and he scored three runs. Brady Linn went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Thad Lieser went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 for a RBI, stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Brady Leverington went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Blake. Tylutki went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. David Jones went 1-for-6 and he scored two runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Herman Solomon, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and three walks. Sorato Yamane threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Sorato Yamane went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks and Austin Schlangen had a RBI. Cain Renner went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Herman Solomon went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-4.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Steves, they were actually out hit, eight to four. They did collect a triple and a home run and eight walks. Tyler Gruye threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Isaac Hanson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Mason Argir threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Brett Kramer, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and a stolen base. Cooper Schenck went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Mason Argir went 1-for2 with a triple, three walks and he scored two runs. Alex Haapajoki had a walk, two RBIs and he scored a run and Isaac Hanson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Riley Derosier was hit three times by a pitch and he had a RBI and Bill Sather had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hakon Haapajoki and Jack Schafer both had a walk and he each scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Jake Schelonka, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Chris Belling threw one inning, he gave up three runs and four walks. Cole Fuecker threw two innings, he had two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and a walk. Joe Tuholsky went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Schelonka went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4 with a walk and Zach Fuecker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.Derek Durant went 1-for-3 with a walk, Mat Meyer had a stolen base and a walk and Carter Kent had a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them fifteen to seven, including two home runs and a double. Bryce Vanderbeek threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Hemmingson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Austin Pauls went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Brayden Pung went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a walk and Bryce VanderBeck went 1-for-4. Nicholas Utsch went 1-for-1, with a walk and he scored a run, Chuck Stang went 1-for-1 and Brayden VanderBeek had a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Grant Ludwig, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw three innings, he gave up six hits, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Isaac Lieser, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-7 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 with a walk and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Matt Lieser went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Leyton Fuchs had two walks and Shane Kampson had a walk.

NORWAY LAKE SUNBURG 9 REGAL EAGLES 8

Norway Lake Sunberg defeated their league rivals the Eagles, they each collected twelve hits, including a home run and a double and eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Jared Cortez, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Luke Ruter threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Weston Gjerde threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored four runs. Logan Rudningen went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Jaiden Henjum went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Weston Gjerde went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Justin Johnson went 1-for-3 with three walks and he scored a run and Luke Jeseritz went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Luke Ruter had two walks and had a RBI and Erik Jacobson went 1-for-3 and Travis Engelke had a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Shane Rademacher threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and one walk. Gabe Rohman threw 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw 2/3 inning, he gave up two runs, three walks and he had one strikeout.

The Eagles were led on offense by Nathan Meyer, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Bennet Schultz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Knutson went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Jordan Beier went 1-for-3. Tyler Kemen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Brandon Carlson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brayden Skindelien had two walks and he scored two runs and Chris Schneider had two walks and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Express defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them ten to nine with seven walks. Matt Dingamann started on the mound for the Express, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Clay Faber threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The Express offense was led by Ashton Hanan, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, two stolen bases and a walk. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Adam Beyer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Matt Friesen went 2-for-5 and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jake Taurig and Noah Young both were hit by a pitch and Clay Faber had a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Paul Meyer, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Nevin Bloolm threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Nate Green went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Paul Meyer went 2-for-4 and Truman Toenjes went 1-for-4. Aaron Voigt, Trey Toenjes both went 1-for-3 and Ethan Lindbloom had a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals the Cubs, they out hit them fourteen to five, they collected five doubles and a triple. Will Funk threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he had one strikeout.

The Silver Streaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Ty Reller went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Funk went 1-for-5 for four RBIs and Brandon Holm went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Funk had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Devin Hansen went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Ian Funk went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Funk was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Grant Moscho, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he had six strikeouts. Ethan Ettel threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and he had two strikeouts. Max Wehlage threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Max Wehlage, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks. Isaac Rosenberger went 1-for-2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Aiden Hopfer went 1-for-3. Breydon Dobmeier scored a run and Sam Frieler had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

BECKER BANDITS 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 6

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Joes, they out hit them fifteen to eight. Their starting pitcher was Will Thorn, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Cameron Fischer threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks. Ethan Guck threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Matthew Moe threw 2/3 of an inning, he had two strikeouts.

The Bandits were led on offense by Will Thorn, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Weston Schug went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kellen Graning went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Kreeden Blomquist went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Connor Rolf went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Brockhouse went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, Nolan Reiter went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Krenz went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

The Joes starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, and he had two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Tanner Blommer had a walk, a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Alvord had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and a RBI. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and Jonah Schneider went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 1-for-5 and John Huebsch had a walk.

CHASKA CUBS 3 SARTELL MUSKIES 1

The Muskies were defeated by the Cubs, they were out hit seven to four. The Muskies starting pitcher was John Schumer, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Wes Johnson threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Andrew Deters and Jacob Merril, both went 1-for-3 with a walk. Wes Johnson went 1-for-4, Gavan Schulte and Brett Schlangen had a walk and Levi Lampert had two walks.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 4 FOSSTON TRASH PANDAS 3

The Brewers defeated the Trash Pandas, they were out hit six to three, they did collect two big doubles. Braxton Hoard threw three innings, he gave up two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Jackson Glienke threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. David Ernst threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Mike Peschel, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs. David Ernst went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Marcus Wohl had a walk and he scored a run. Adam Leininger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jackson Glienke had a walk. Andrew Penny, Brady Robinson and Kyle Voltin all had a walk.

The Trash Pandas starting pitcher was Cullen Norland, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Aaron Norland threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Trash Pandas offense was led by Ivan Tavares, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Aaron Norland went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cullen Norland went 1-for-1 with two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. H.Boushee went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Aiden Wolfe had a walk and he scored a run and Cody Horn had two walks.

FOSSTON TRASH PANDAS 11 MOORHEAD BREWERS 7

The Trash Pandas starting pitcher was Zach Theis, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Matt Morin threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout. They were out hit twelve to eleven, they did collect three triples.

Their offense was led by Ivan Tavares, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Cullen Norland went 2-for-5 with a home run an a triple fo three RBIs and he scored two runs. No. 31 went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. H. Boushee went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aaron Norland went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run and Cody Horn went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Noah Mahlen had a walk, RBI and he scored a run and Aiden Wolfe was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Brewers starting pitcher was Brady Robinson, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Voltin threw one inning, he gave up six hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jeremy Peschel threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Adam Leininger, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. David Ernst went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Glienke went 3-for-4 for a RBI, walk and he scored a run. Braxton Hoard went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Marcus Wohl went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and two walks. Kyle Voltin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Andrew Penny went 1-for-3 with a walk. Brady Robinson went 1-for-2 and Chris Clemenson had a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 8

The Springers defeated the Polecats, they were actually out hit, fourteen to twelve, they did collect four doubles. Paul Dorr threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jack Arnold thew three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he had a strikeout Brady Klehr threw three innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts.

The offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, three walks and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brian Hansen went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Drew Bulson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had a walk. Jack Arnold had two walks and he scored two runs and Hank Bulson had a stolen base and a walk.

Brock Woitalla started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Mike Revering threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Isaiah Terlinden threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Conor Wollenzien, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Keenan Mack went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Eric Bello went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cal Ulven went 3-for-5 and Nick Anderson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mike Olson went 1-for-5 and Caden King had a stolen base and he scored a run.

SOBIESKI SKIS 4 NISSWA LIGHTNING 1

The Skis defeated their region rivals Nisswa, they out hit them eight to seven, including a home run and a double. Matt Filippi threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win. Collin Eckman threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw one inning, he gave up three hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Matt Filippi, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Collin Kray went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Riley Czech went 1-for-3 with a double. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Matt Baier went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 and Collin Eckman had a walk.

Nick Ackerman threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. K.Ligenfelter threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Blaine Hardy threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nate DeChaine, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Nic Ackerman went 2-for-3 with a walk. Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with a walk. Kyle Kotaska went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brett Jenkins was hit twice by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Clippers defeated their big league rivals the Brewers, they out hit them thirteen to six, including three home runs and two doubles. Lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 3-for-4 with three home runs for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Carson Geislinger went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brendon Ashton went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Dan Berg went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a double and Lane Harff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk and Brayden Kramer went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Ryan Block went 1-for-1 and Caden Neiman had a walk and he scored a run.

JT Harren threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he had three strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs, and Tyler Stang went 1-for-2 with a walk. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2, Ethyn Fruth and JT Harren both a had a walk.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 12 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them fourteen to three, including five doubles. Blake Kilanowski threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lukas Theisen threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

Their offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 4-for-5 with a double for four big RBIs. John Huebsch went 3-for-3 with three doubles for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Peyton Joos went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Alvord had a walk and a RBI and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Brandon Bissett had stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Blommer scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw five innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eleven runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jack Schaefer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jeff Amann had a RBI and a walk. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-4 and Braeden Dykhuizen scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to five, including a home run, two triples and six walks. Stetson Burkman threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up two hits two runs and two walks. Jake Carper threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Will Kranz went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian “Big Mac” McCallum went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Josh Tapio went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a triple, two stolen bases, two walks and he scored three runs. Preston Schlegel went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored two runs. Collin Skaug went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run.

Lakers starting pitcher Jackson Phillip threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits eight runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jake Samuelson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had two walks. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3. Jordan Golombiecki had walk, a stolen base and he scored a run

NEW LONDON-SPICER 3 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 1

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they were out hit six to five. Sam Etterman threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw two innings and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Sam Etterman went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Aidan Paulson went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3. Derek Dolezal had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Jett Salonek had a walk and he scored a run and Jake Rambow was hit by a pitch.

For the Pirates Bennet Evans threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Sam Oehrlein threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Reed Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Spencer Eisenbraun went 2-for-3 and Grayson Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Luke Johnson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Sam Oehrlein had a walk.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 9 AITKIN STEAMERS 8

The Saints defeated their foe the Steamers, they were out hit ten to nine, they did collect three doubles and seven walks. Connor Breth threw five innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one run. Austin Dickmann threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, three walks and he scored a run. L. Harren went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Breth went 1-for-3with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-5 with double and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos had two walks for a RBI and he scored two runs, and Aiden Micholski had walk and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and J.Worlie had a stolen base.

For Aitken Zach Ehnstrom threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. T.Hill threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. No. 20 threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Landon Janzen, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, a walk, hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. J.McGuire went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Nathan Ehnstrom went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jake Ince went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and H.Hills had a RBI. Logan Olson went 1-for-4, Carson Kullhem had two walks and he scored a run and No. 20 had a walk.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 9 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 7

The Bulldogs defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, they were out hit eleven to nine, they collected three doubles and two triples. Cory Weiss threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Aeden Janson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk. Cooper Grashorn threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and three walks. Brian Kiel threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cory Weiss, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Brian Kiel went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Deegan Beck went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Link Toops went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Teddy Dehler went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Craig Luberts went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs and Keagon Frisbie went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Cooper Grashorn went 2-for-4 and Mason Herold had a walk and he scored two runs.

Riverdogs Nate Psyck threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Grayson Suska threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Tyler Jendro threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zack Cekalla, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and a walk. Nate Psyck went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk and Nick Henry went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Joe Gaida had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Jendro went 1-for-1, with a stolen base, three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 8 NOWTHEN KNIGHTS 4

The Lakers defeated the Knights, they out hit them nine to eight, they did collect two doubles and seven walks. Trevor Fleege threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Steve Ellingson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Ian Jungles went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run, Copper Kosiba went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and B.Brown went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-1 with a stolen base, three walks and he scored two runs and John Brew went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Trevor Gohman went 1-for-1, Quentin Dukowitz scored a run, James Boyle and Cody Pausch both had a walk.

The starting pitcher for Nowthen was Kyle Bookey, he threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Matt Vee threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Johnson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Gavin Carey threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Zane Christenson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Matt Johnson had two walks. Gavin Carey went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Grant Kostaska went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Dustin Rode went 2-for-5 and Tyler Hellerstedt went 1-for-4. Jesse Astrup had a walk and he scored a run and Kyle Bookey had a walk and he scored a run

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

The Martins defeated their Leauge rivals the Royals, they were out hit nine to seven, they did have seven walks. Scott Lieser threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw three innings, he gave up six hits and two runs. Kurt Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Keenan Dingmann had a stolen base.

The Royals starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Jack Boos threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4. Cooper Notch had a stolen base and Kyle Budde had a walk.

