Town Ball Weekly – June 5th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 16 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3

(Friday June 2nd)

The River Cats defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Cyclones, backed by fourteen hits, including a triple and a double. They were aided by eight walks and they played solid defense. Jake Carper started on the mound for the River Cats, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had stolen base and he scored one run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Picka went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Proshek went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Smith went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and Al Smith earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Grell went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Ty Carper was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer earned a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Aiden Motte threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Trygve Hanson threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Noah Jensen went 1-for-1 and he earned three walks. Cordell Laser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Tyler Hemker earned two walks and he scored a run, Connor Hemker earned a walk and he scored a run and Justin Hogue earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

(Sunday June 4th)

The River Cats defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by six hits, including a home run and a double. They were aided by six walks and a couple of misplays by the Stone Poneys. The starting pitcher for the River Cats was Andy Nefs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callen Henkemeyer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Bryan McCallum had a pair of sacrifice flies for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ty Carper was credited for a RBI and Jordan Picka went 1-for-3. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Preston Schlegel earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Grell earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Alex Smith earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jalen Vorpahl threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Will Krenz threw one inning to close it out, he issued one walk. The Stone Poneys offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Kade Lewis earned two walks and Will Kranz earned a walk. Teddy Fleming, Brenden Boesen and Zack Overboe all went 1-for-3.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Lakers in an eleven innings battle, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple and they were aided by nine walks. Righty Blake Kilanowski started on the mound for the Joes, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Charley Aitkinson threw seven innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Joey Atkinson, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Lukas Theisen went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 2-for-6 for a RBI and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Peyton Joos had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 with a triple, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Ben Brown threw 7 1/3, he gave up eights, four runs, eight walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Bob Brown threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Korte threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Korte went 1-for-5 for a RBI. James Bogle had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jordan Golombiecki went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Brown went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, Calvin Schmitz earned a walk and Ben Kullberg had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bob Brown went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Pausch went 1-for-5.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

(Wednesday May 31st)

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Anglers, backed by ten hits, including three doubles, good defense and solid pitching performances. Tanner Eckhart started on the mound for the Polecats, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. No. 2 threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Cole Bovee, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Braydon Hanson went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Michael Revenig went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Bosacker went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Alex Otto went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Evan Demars went 1-for-3, Tyler Hoselton earned a walk and he scored a run, Michael Olson, Joe Tupy both scored a run and No. 2 earned a walk.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Nick Dinkel, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Dinkel went 2-for-3, Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-3 and Mason Chartier went 1-for-2 to lead the Anglers offense.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 9 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6

(Sunday June 4th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Anglers, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Lakers starting pitcher was Ty Ulven, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Golombiecki threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Skymanski threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Calvin Schmitz went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Stephen Ellingson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Knutson went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ben Kullberg went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Mitch Pantano went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Skyzmanski went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and James Boyle earned a walk.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Logan Eisentrager, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw four innings, he gave up six hits and two runs.

The Anglers offense was led by Nick Dinkel, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Eric Fouquette went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Dinkel went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zack Rick was credited for a RBI. Easton Knealing went 1-for-4 and Carter Dornsbach went 1-for-5 and Caden Kelly earned a walk and he scored a run. Bret Schoen was hit twice by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Karter Gruenwald earned a walk and he scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

(Sunday June 4th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Brewers, backed by nineteen hits, including five doubles. The Clippers played very good defense and they had very solid pitching performances. Player/Manager Lefty Matt Geislinger threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Carson Geislinger threw two innings in relief he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carson Geislinger, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran lefty Dan Berg went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs. Kevin Kramer went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Dustin Kramer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Block went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran catcher Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Brewers was JT Harren, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Tyler Stang threw one inning in relief, he gave up seven hits and five runs. Connor Clark threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and one walk.

The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 2-for-4 and Luke Schmidt went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Derrik Orth earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Ethyn Fruth and Dean Kron both earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 0

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. The Express starting pitcher was Zak Willner, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Skylor Gruba thew one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jaxon Marquardt was credited for a RBI and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Zak Wallner went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Beyer earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ashton Hanan earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Dingmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Taurig earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Nolan Notch, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. Justin Kunkel threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Brown threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Adam Brown, he went 1-for-3 and Kole Klaphake went 1-for-1. Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch, Nick Schmidt and Nolan Notch both earned a walk.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 9 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3

(Sunday June 4th)

The Gussies defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by nine hits and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Travis Laudenbach, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Mitch Korth threw four innings, he issued three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Nate Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBIs and he scored a run. James Anderson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Truman Toejnes went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Aaron Fruth earned four walks and he was credited for a RBI. Dustin Schultzetenburg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Tyler Bautch went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Ben Arends, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Conner Holthaus threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and two runs. Austin Berg threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double and David Pennertz went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and David Pennertz went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Steve Pennertz went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Unterberger went 1-for-3. Jordan Kelm went 1-for-4.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 17 FARMING FLAMES 6

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Flames, backed by sixteen hits, including three doubles, a home run and a triple and they were aided by nine walks. Veteran righty Jim Thull starting on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Will Funk threw one inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Will Funk, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Carter Birr went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored four runs. Brandon Holm went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jacob Hinnenkamp had a sacrifice bunt. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Sand went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Keegan Stanlger went 1-for-1 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Hunter Goihl earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Schiffler went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Flames starting pitcher was Blake Winkels, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Taylor Fourre threw one inning, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flames offense was led by Adam Winkels, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Isaac Evenson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Blake Winkels earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Mergen was hit by a pitch, Carson Holthaus scored a run, Dominick Winkels and Coby Mergen both earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 11 RICHMOND ROYALS 1

(Sunday June 4th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by nine hits, including a pair of home runs and a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was Ben Welle, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Austin Schoenberg, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Owen Meyer went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Devon Orbeck went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Welle went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Terres had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Reagan Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run and No. 31 went 1-for-3 for a RBI.

The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Talen Braegelman threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Larson threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Royals offense was led by Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Kyle Budde went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4, Tyler Prom earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Dalton Thelen, Carter Thelen and Cameron Miller all earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 7 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Sunday June 4th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. The Saints starting pitcher was Peyton VanBeck, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Blaine Fischer went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Andrew Weller went 1-for-5. Will VanBeck earned two walks and he scored a run, Ashton Dingmann earned two walks and Ryan Olmscheid scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Brett Engelmeyer, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tyler Thomas went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-4, Keagan Stueve went 1-for-3 and Max Wehlage had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 28 ROSCOE RANGERS 11

(Sunday June 4th)

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Rangers, backed by twenty-one hits, including six doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Matt Imdieke, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Roelike threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Grovers offense was led by Brady Birch, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored five runs. Tyler Moscho went 3-for-6 with a double for six RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Klaphake went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Olmscheid went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored five runs. Alex Welle went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Kurt Marthaler went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.. Joe Schwinghammer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Olmscheid went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Andrew Welle earned two walks, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Colton Meyer went 1-for-4, with three walks and he scored a pair of runs and Aaron Meyer scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher was Brayden Vanderbeek, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs and five walks. Max Ahtmann threw one inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and two walks. Brandon Schleper threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Dawson Hemmesch threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and six walks. Cody Mackendanz threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and one walk.

The Rangers offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Schleper went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Parker Brezinka went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Russ Leyendecker was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Chuck Stang earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 13 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

(Sunday June 4th)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Skis was Scott Litchy, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Parker closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Ski offense was led by Scott Litchy, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Jake Kapphahn went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and Collin Kray went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Czech went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Dusty Parker went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Collin Eckman went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs, Riley Hirsch earned a walk and he scored a run, George Moore and Zach Opatz were both hit by a pitch.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Andrew Kerzman, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. No. 18 threw two innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Mettenberg threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Nate Mettenberg, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and W. Mittendorf was credited for a RBI. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Bryan Benson earned a walk. Matt Johnson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-4 and Ike Sawyer earned a walk.

ST. WENDELL SAINTS 5 SWANVILLE SWANS 2

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by six hits, including a pair of home runs. The Saints starting pitcher was righty Peter Schumer, he threw 7 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recored a strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Logan Harren went 1-for-3. Peter Schumer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jake Ethen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-3 he earned a walk and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Swans starting pitcher was Levi Beseman, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Swans offense was led by Hudson Pung, went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Levi Besemen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Shane Lambrecht went 1-for-5 and Tren Dinius went 1-for-5 and Nathan Lambrecht was hit by a pitch. Jordan Sales went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Travis Bartel went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Preston Pung went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 5 OPOLE BEARS 4

(Sunday June 4th)

The River Dogs defeated their league rivals the Bears in eleven innings, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles. The River Dogs starting pitcher was Tyler Jendro, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Leibold threw nine innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The River Dogs offense was led by Brady Brezinka, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs. Nate Psyck went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. Zack Cekalla went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Will Gorecki had a stolen base. Ethan Walcheski went 3-for-6 and he scored a run and Grayson Suska was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Benusa was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Tate Lange, he threw a complete game, he gave up fifteen hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Dominick Hoikka, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-6 for a RBI and Alex Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tate Lange went 1-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Lange went 1-for-6 and Isaiah Folsom earned a walk. Jordan Schmitz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Dierks Opatz earned two walks and Drew Lange was hit by a pitch.

PIERZ LAKERS 8 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 3

(Sunday June 4th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the River Dogs, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run. The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Carter Petron, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Preston Rocheleau threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Brady Petron, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Petron went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Luke Girtz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Paul Herman went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Pete Herman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. K. Happke went 3-for-5 and he was hit by a pitch and K. Happke went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Noah Cekalla earned a walk.

The River Dog starting pitcher was Nate Psyck, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brady Yourczek threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The River Dogs offense was led by Nate Benusa, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brady Brezinka went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Cekalla went 1-for-2 with a double and Ryan Snyder earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Gorecki earned a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Jendro, Zach Leibold and Zach Gottwalt all earned a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 6 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, backed by nine hits. The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Bears offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went with a double for a RBI and Alex Lange went 2-for-4 for two RBIs. Drew Lange went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tate Lange went 1-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run Dierks Opatz earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jordan Schmitz went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays starting pitcher was Micah Ripplinger, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Swanson threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brock Cichon, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Swanson went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and Jeremy Mugg went 2-for-4. Levi Lampert went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Justin Cichon went 1-for-4, earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Frieler earned a walk.

PIERZ BREWERS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

(Sunday June 4th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by six hits, including a pair of triples. The Brewers starting pitcher was Pete Schommer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Ryan Stuckmeyer, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mike Leidenfrost went 2-for-4, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Rylee Rausch went 1-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. J. Prokott went 1-for-1 with a triple and a stolen base and Preston Veith went 1-for-4. Cody Kimman, Mike Poser, Brian Kiel and Jesse Marshik all earned a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Mitch Reller, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Iver Rapke threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Ike Sawyer, he went 2-for-3 and Cody Rose went 2-for-2. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run, Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-2 and Ben Mettenberg was credited for a RBI.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

MOORHEAD BREWERS 24 HAMEL HAWKS 3

(Sunday June 4th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of triples and two doubles. They were aided by thirteen walks and good defense in support of their pitchers. The Brewers starting pitcher was Elias Harris, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Boden Meier threw one inning, he gave up two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Dawson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Brewers offense was a led by Brayden Jacobson, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Oye went 2-for-3 with a double for five RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Headlee went 3-for-4, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Chris Clemenson went 1-for-4, for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. David Ernst went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mike Peschel went 1-for-2 with double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Nick Salentine went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Leitinger went 1-for-6 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Landon Meier earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs and K. Colton went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Cal Thorson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Vanyo threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. A. Hangeman threw three innings, he gave up twelve hits, sixteen runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Dylan Wilson, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jarret Briol with a double for a RBI and Tyler Schellinger earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Jack Pucochar went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Westermeyer went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks. Nate Shoemaker went 1-for-2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Olson went 1-for-4. Andrew Leonhardt earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 HAMEL HAWKS 6

(Sunday June 4th)

The Mudcats defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by sixteen hits including three doubles and a pair of triples. The Mudcats starting pitcher was Gabe Duncan, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Gast threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mudcats offense was led by Toby Sayles, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Samuelson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and Gavin Gust went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Howe, he went 3-for-5 with a triple for a RBI and Dylan Inniger went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Tom Horan went 2-for-5 with a triple for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. David Dorsey went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brett Wendlandt went 1-for-3 and Sam Huesby earned a walk.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Sam Westermeyer, he threw seven innings, he gave up fifteen hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Zach Olson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Hawks offense was led by Sam Westermeyer, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Schellinger went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Puncochar went 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a run. Jake Vanyo went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Zach Olson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jarret Briol went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Dylan Wilson went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Leonhardt went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

OMANN INSURANCE TOURNAMENT

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

(Friday June 2nd)

The Steves from the Victory League defeated their rivals the Muskies from the Sauk Valley League. The Steves collected seven hits, including a huge double late in the game. The had very good defense in support of their starting pitcher, righty Jack Greenlun, he threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Brandon Waldvogel, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. His double was in the top of the eighth inning, that drove in a pair of runs. Landon Lunser went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he followed Brandon with a single. Andrew Wollak went 2-for-4 and Derek Durant went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jack Greenlun was hit by a pitch, Cole Fuecker earned a walk and player/manager Ben Oman earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher was righty Adam Wenker, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 1-for-3 with a double, Austin Hendrichs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Andrew Deters earned a walk.

FOREST LAKE BREWERS 10 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 3

(Saturday June 4th)

The Brewers from the Metro Minny defeated their foe the Steves from the Victory league, backed by eight hits and good defense. There wasn’t any pitching stats available for the Brewers.

The Brewers offense was led by Mike Schultz went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Sean Graff went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Nick Brown went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Brad Radtke went 1-for-2, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Cremisino went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Rogers was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Joe Ryder went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, No. 1 went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Steve Golden earned a walk.

The Steves starting pitcher was Chris Belling, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one run, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Derek Durant threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mathew Meyer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks.

The Steves offense was led by Cole Fuecker, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Mathew Meyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel was hit by a pitch. Logan Siemers went 2-for-4 and Landon Lunser went 1-for-4.

MPLS. COBRAS 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

(Sunday June 4th)

The Cobras from the Park National defeated the Steves from the Victory league, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Derek Mason started on the mound for the Cobras, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cobras offense was led by Tom Knisella, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. No. 32 went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and No. 24 went 1-for-4. Nate Luther went 2-for-2 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeff Miller was hit by a pitch. Derek Mason went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Mason Reinhardt earned a walk and Sam Bennett scored a run.

The Steves starting pitcher was Landon Lunser, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Fuecker threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

The Steves offense was led by Logan Siemers, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Nick Greer went 1-for-3 with a double. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 ST. BONI SAINTS 1

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Muskies from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Saints from the Crow River League, backed by nine hits, including three doubles and very good defense. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carson Gross went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs, Brain Schellinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and John Schumer earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher Carter Olek was their pitcher of record. The offense was led by Carter Olek, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and earned a walk and Hawken Hedlund went 1-for-2. Michael Barnes and Reed Klatt both went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 ISANTI REDBIRDS 1

(Sunday June 4th)

The Muskies from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Redbirds from the Eastern Minny League, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of triples. The Muskies played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher Grant Mackenthun, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Carlson threw two innings in relief to earn the save.

The Muskies offense was led by Brian Schellinger, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Austin Henrichs went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2.

The Redbirds starting pitcher was Logan Kalis, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Wyatt Soderquist, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ethan Smith went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Brent Thelen went 1-for-3, James Green had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch and Joe Tuholsky earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

(Friday June 2nd)

The Martins defeated their league foe the Lakers in the first round of the Stearns County Classic, backed by eight hits, including four doubles. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Scott Lieser started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ryan Morse threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Scott Lieser went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Messer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs, Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and he scored run and Jaylyn Arceneau earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Grant Ludwig, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs and three walks. Trent Wendlandt threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven walks and two runs.

The Lakers offense was led by Shane Kampsen, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Wessel went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig was credited for a RBI. Tori Olmscheid earned a a walk, Grant Ludwig and Nick Dingman both earned a walk.

NLS TWINS 5 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

(Saturday June 2nd)

The Twins defeated of the County Line League defeated their foes the Rockies from the Central Valley League, backed by seven hits. The Twins starting pitcher was Hunter Magnuson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Mike Danielson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Jake Rambow earned a walk and he scored a run, Adam Schrader earned two walks and Derek Dolezal earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was Tyler Lardy, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Neu threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by Brady Linn, he went 2-for-3 with a home run, Joel Sowada, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Tyler Geislinger earned a walk.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 9 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

(Saturday June 2nd)

The Falcons of the Victory League defeated their foe the Springers from the Arrowhead West League, backed by fourteen hits, including five home runs and a very good pitching performance. Righty Drew Beier started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Hunter Hammers threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons was led by Noah Winkelman, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Wyatt Ziwicki went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run, Logan Winkelman went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Dan Marod went 1-for-4. Tony Stay went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he earned a walk and Alex Foss went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Springers was Eli Emerson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Nick Penick went 2-for-3 with a home run and BJ. Huls went 1-for-3. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4, Brain Hansen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mason Primus earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Springers of the Arrow Head West League defeated their foe the Martins from the Stearns County League, backed by eight hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. Righty Nick Penick started on the mound for the Springers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Jack Arnold threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Springers offense was led Joe Dempsey, he went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Brain Hansen went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Tate Wallat went 2-for-3 with a double. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brad Olson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Schroeder, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run. The Martins offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-2.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 NLS TWINS 1

(Sunday June 4th)

The Springers from the Arrow Head West defeated the Twins from the County Line, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and good defense. The Springers starting pitcher was Ero Wallin, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tate Wallet threw two innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Jeron Terres, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Klehr went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Nick Penick went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Tate Wallet went 1-for-3, BJ. Huls and Mason Primus both earned a walk and he each scored a run.

The Twins starting pitcher was Cayden Hansen, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Carson McCain threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by Carson McCain, he went 1-for-3 and Scott Rambow was credited for a RBI. Cayden Hansen earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Derek Dolezal earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

NLS TWINS 3 LITCHFIELD BLUES 2

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Twins of the County Line League defeated the Blues from the North Star League, backed by six timely hits, including a pair of doubles. The Twins starting pitcher was Derek Dolezal, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Mike Danielson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schrader went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Carson McCain had a pair of stolen bases. Jake Rambow went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Dalton Rambow earned a walk. Derek Dolezal went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch.

The Blues starting pitcher was David Hamm, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Andrew Loch threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Blues offense was led by Bennett Lecher, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and Eric Hulterstrum went 2-for-4 with a double. Edwardo Estrada went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Lecher went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Avery Liestman went 1-for-4 and Brady Smith went 1-for-3.

EXHIBITION GAMES

ELROSA SAINTS 7 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Friday June 2nd)

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated their rivals the Eagles from the County Line League, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a triple. The Saints played solid defense to back their starting pitcher Riley Meyer. Riley threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Derek Wiener went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Riley Lorenz went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Andrew Weller went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Will VanBeck was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz went 1-for-2. Casey Lenarz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run, Ashton Dingman and Brandon Roelike both were hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Adrian Beldon, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Eagles offense was led by Chi Schneider, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and Jordan Wosmek had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Adrian Beldon went 1-for-4 and Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-1. Bennet Schultz, Derek Dengerud and Nathan Beier all earned a walk. Luke Knutson and Brandon Carlson both had a stolen base and Grant Paffrath earned a walk and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 7 URBANK BOMBERS 5

(Saturday June 2nd)

The Lakers of the Victory League defeated their foe the Bombers of the Resorters League, backed by eight hits, including three doubles. The Lakers starting pitcher Matt Pichelmann threw two innings, he gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Elliot Allen threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Laker offense was led by Ryan Janzen went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dolan went 1-for-3 for four RBIs, he earned a a walk and he scored a run. Nathan Sand went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk, he had stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Philippi went 1-for-4 with a double and Jack Theisen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Elliot Allen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bombers was Austin Hadley, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Bombers offense was led by Austen Hadley, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Colton Booker went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Hunter Haggenmiller went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Hunter Arnold went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Brady Yrjo went 1-for-3.

AVON LAKERS 2 ALEXANDRIA BLACK SOX 0

(Saturday June 3rd)

The Lakers from the Victory League defeated the Black Sox from the Resorters League, backed by five timely hits and solid defense. The Lakers four pitchers threw, Jackson Henry started, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Curry threw two innings, he issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Philippi threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Janzen threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Logan Simones, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Caleb Curry Went 1-for-3 with a double. Carter Philippi and Nathan Sand both went 1-for-3, Bennett Hylla earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Theisen scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Evan Kalina, he threw a complete game, he gave five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Their offense was led by Evan Kalina, he went 1-for-4 with a double, Alex Jenkins earned a pair of walks and Chris Curry earned a walk. Brett Savelkoul and Brady Burgau both went 1-for-3 and Tanner Frerichs had a stolen base.