Town Ball Weekly – June 2nd, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(May 25th thru May 30th)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 0

The Express defeated their league rivals the Clippers, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles and good defense. The Express starting pitcher was veteran righty Ben Johnson, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Zak Wallner threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by veteran Adam Beyer, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tom Friesen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Brian and Scott Marquardt both earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Clippers was Justin Thompson, he gave up twelve hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Block threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. The Clippers offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a walk, Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 5

The Hawks defeated their league rivals the Express, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles and a triple, on a walk off. They put up four big runs in the seventh inning. Their starting pitcher was Conner Holthaus, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Schlangen closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Hawks were led by Austin Schlangen on offense, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a walk off single in the bottom of the ninth. Jordan Kelm went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Austin Berg went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Stephen Pennertz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and David Pennertz earned a walk. Cullen Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Ludwig went 1-for-4.

The Express starting pitcher was Zak Wallner, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Michael Hoffman threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Craig Meyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and a run.

The Express offense was led by Zach Dingmann, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Cade Marquardt went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Young went 1-for-1 with a double and Zak Wallner went 1-for-3. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Adam Beyer went 1-for-5 and Ashton Hanan earned a walk. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 PEARL LAKE LAKES 1

The Brewers defeated their league rivals backed by nine hits and solid defense and very good pitching performances. Lefty JT Harren started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two walks, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw two innings in relief, he faced six batters. Righty Reed Pfannenstein threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Brewers offense was led by Tyler Stang, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Derrick Orth went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Will Boeckman went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Harren had a sacrifice, he earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Fruth went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-4, Connor Clark earned a walk and he scored a run and Dean Kron earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Noah Kleinfelter, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Wieneke threw eight innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Rudy Notch went 1-for-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kole Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Nick Schmitt went 1-for-4 and Justin Kunkel was hit by a pitch.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 17 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 16

The Hawks defeated their Central Valley league rivals the Gussies, backed by eighteen hits and aided by eight walks. The Hawks put up eight big runs in the sixth inning. The Hawks Austin Schlangen started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs and five walks. Clayton Christian threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he issued three walks. Nathan Geislinger threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by Austin Schlangen, he went 2-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cullen Hoffman went 3-for-7 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Kelm went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Nathan Geislinger went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Jackson Geislinger went 2-for-6 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Cain Renner went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. David Pennertz went 3-for-6, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dan Sargent earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Tyler Bautch, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, thirteen runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Travis Laudenbach threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Aaron Fruth, he went 3-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs. James Anderson went 3-for-6 for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Dustin Schultzetenberg went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Adam Gwost went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nate Gwost earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Tyler Bautch went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run and Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Marcus Lommel earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Truman Toenjes earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Michael Laudenbach went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and Nevin Bloom scored two runs.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 17 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 14

The Rockies defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by eighteen hits, including four home runs and a pair of doubles. The Rockies starting pitcher TJ Neu, threw five innings and Brock Humbert come in to relief for four innings to earn the win. The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 4-for-5 with three home runs for seven RBIs. Tyler Geislinger went 4-for-7 for four RBIs and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Austin Duffner went 1-for-4 with a double.

The Nicks were led by Damian Lincoln, he 4-for-6 with a double for five RBIs and Dylan Rausch went 2-for-4 with a two run home run for four RBIs,Michael Bautch and Derek Kuechle both went 2-for-5.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

(Friday May 27th)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Anglers, backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles and solid defense. The Muskies starting pitcher was lefty Johnny Schumer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by rookie Jacob Merrill, he went 5-for-5 with three doubles for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he had a sacrifice bunt. Tim Burns went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk.Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 an he was hit by a pitch. Rookie Jake Gruebele went 2-for-3, he earned a walk he had a pair of stolen bases, and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-4 and Dylan Simones earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Anglers was Jacob Dinkel, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Dinkel threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Anglers Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-3.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 7 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3

The River Cats defeated their SVL rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by fifteen hits, including two home runs, a triple and two doubles. This gave the pitchers a great deal of support, however it went eleven innings, when the River Cats scored five runs. Andy Nefs started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Ty Carper threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had six strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callen Henkemeyer, he went 4-for-6 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Grell went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Ty Carper went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Al Smith went 1-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs and a stolen base. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Hunter Holewa went 1-for-5, with a walk and he had a stolen base and Jake Carper went 1-for-6. Justin Houge went 1-for-4, Nick Proshek earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Thiery scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Nate Nierenhasen threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Zack Overboe threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Teddy Flemming went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Zack Overboe went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Will Kranz went

2-for-5 with a stolen base and Shawn Lindsey went 2-for-4 with a walk. Jeff Amann went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Fish went 1-for-4 with a walk and Luis Aponte went 1-for-4.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 13 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2 (7 Innings)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League foes the Cyclones, backed by seven very timely hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Ben Jenney, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Alex Kreiling closed it out with one inning of relief he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Kullberg went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Fassler went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Blake Brown earned a walk and he was credited for RBI. Joe Setrum earned four walks and he scored three runs and Jordan Golombiecki earned three walks for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Turnquist went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Conner Hemker, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cordell Lazer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Tyler Hemker threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Tyler Hemker, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cooper Hemker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cordell Lazer went 1-for-3. Brandon Bokelman and Matt Krepp both earned a walk.

ROGERS RED DEVILS 18 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 0

The Red Devils defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Cyclones, backed by fifteen hits, including three triples and two doubles. Their starting pitcher got great support, Luke Welle threw a complete game of seven innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Selken went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Sam Ripley went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, Hawks was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Luke Welle went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Kimbler went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Adam Eldredge went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored three runs, Sam Erickson went 1-for-6 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Tyler Bjork earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Cyclones offense was led by Dane Dingmann, he went 1-for-2 and Tyler Hemker, Connor Hemker and Matt Krepp all earned a walk.

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 BRAINERD BEES 2

The Springers defeated their long time rivals the Bees, backed by seven hits, including a pair of 390 plus home runs. The Springers play solid defense in support of their three righties. Veteran Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, no walks and two runs. Veteran Zach Femrite threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded five strikeouts. Sean Terres threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a home run and Nick Pennick went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Austin Athmann and Drew Bulson both went 1-for-4.

The Bees starting pitcher was lefty Mason Argir, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Eric Martin threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bees offense was led by Brain Voigt, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tom Fairbanks went 2-for-4 with a double and Joel Martin went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Phil Zynda had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Eli Roberts went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

STEARNS COUNTY

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Chargers, backed by eleven hits, including some timely hitting and solid defense. Righty Ben Schroeder started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one run, three hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Bryce Schlangen threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Martins offense was led by Bryan Schlangen, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Zach Moritz went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau was credited for a RBI and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Lieser and Ben Schroeder both went 1-for-4, Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nolan Reuter had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Chargers was Austin Schoenberg, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits and four runs, Jordan Welle threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts Reagan Nelson gave up two hits, and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Terres went 1-for-4, Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

ST. MARTINS MARTINS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by four timely hits, aided by four walks and solid defense. The Martins starting pitcher was righty Scott Lieser he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, one run and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Martin offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Bryan Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt and Brady Goebel and Avery Schmitz both earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks pitcher righty Will Funk threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Silverstreaks offense included Will Funk, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Devin Hansen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Chad Funk and Jacob Hinnenkamp both went 1-for-3 and Hunter Rademacher had a sacrifice bunt.

ELROSA SAINTS 7 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Flames backed by thirteen hits, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Veteran righty Ethan Vogt threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ashton Dingmann, he went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Wiener went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Veteran Matt Schmitz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored run and Blaine Fischer earned three walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Ryan Olmsheid had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Brandon Roelike earned a walk.

The Flames starting pitcher was Brandon Einyck, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recored two strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Flames offense was led byTaylor Fourre, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and a stolen base. Josh Becker and Will Mergen both went 1-for-4 and they both earned a walk. Cody Fourre went 1-for-4, Brandon Einyck was hit by a pitch and Carson Holthaus scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Saints defeated their league rivals, backed by eighteen hits, including five doubles and a home run and they were aided by eight walks. Wyatt Steffensen started on the mound for the Saints, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Riley Meyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by rookie Ashton Dingmann, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Derek Wiener went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Matt Schmitz went 4-for-6 with two doubles. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Walz went 1-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will VanBeck went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Andrew Weller went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Ethan Vogt scored a run.

The Rangers starting pitcher Parker Brezinka threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and two walks. Jordan Schleper threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recored six strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Parker Brezinka went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-4, Spencer Eisenbraun earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Schleper and Dawson Hemmesch both earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Royals defeated their league rivals, backed by nine hits, including three home runs and they were aided by eight walks. The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran righty Blaine Athmann threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Royals offense was led by veteran Cole Schmitz, he went 2-for-5 with two home runs for six RBIs. Dalton Thelen went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Kyle Budde went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Dusty Adams went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Adam Backes went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cameron Miller went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Chase Aleshire earned three walks and he scored a run, Carter Thelen earned a walk and he scored a run. Grady Notch earned a walk and Aaron Budde scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Engelmeyer, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gabe Schwieters threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, and four walks. Derek Wessel threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and had one strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Derek Wessel, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sam Frieler, Tyler Leukam, Ryan Kraemer and Ethan Ettel all earned a walk. Tyler Engelmeyer and Kegan Stueve both went 1-for-2 and both scored a run. Carter Braun and Henry Braun both went 1-for-1.

GREENWALD CUBS 1 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 0

The Cubs defeated their league rival the Silverstreaks, backed by five timely hits, good defense and a very good pitcher performance. Tyler Hoffman started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs were led on offense by Ethan Ettel, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-2 with a triple and he earned two walks. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 with a walk and Max Wehlage went 1-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was veteran righty Jim Thull, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The offense was led by Chad Funk, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Caden Sand went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Will Funk and Logan Funk both went 1-for-4 and Carter Birr earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 5

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by fourteen hits, including eight players collecting hits. Veteran righty DJ Schleicher started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up thirteen hits, three runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Dalton Thelen threw five innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Dustin Adams, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Justin Schroeder went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cameron Miller went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Grady Notch went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and scored a run. Kyle Budde went 2-for-5, Carter Thelen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Backes earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Grovers was Josh Roelike, he threw nine innings, he gave up fourteen hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Grovers offense was led by Kurt Marthaler, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Roelike went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Welle went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-5. Colton Meyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Alex Welle went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by eleven hits, including seven players that collected hits. The Rangers starting pitcher was veteran Josh Mackedanz, He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Parker Brezinka, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Russell Leyendecker went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dawson Hemmesch went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Josh Mackedanz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Chris Wehseler went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Jordan Schelper went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Chris Vanderbeek had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Gabe Schwieters went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Tyler Thomas went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-4 with a double. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-5 with a double and he score a run and Ethan Ettel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ryan Kraemer went 1-for-3, Kegan Stueve earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Max Wehlage earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2

The Silverstreaks defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by ten hits, including a home run and four doubles. They were aided by seven walks and the Silverstreaks played solid defense. This gave their starting pitcher great support. Veteran righty Jim Thull threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Stangler went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Schiffler went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Caden Sand went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chad Funk went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Will Funk earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher Sam Hopfer threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Jason Kampsen, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sam Hopfer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Matt Lieser and Tori Olmscheid both went 1-for-4, Shaye Olmscheid went 1-for-1 and Nick Dingman was hit by a pitch.

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by seven hits, including a home run and good defense and they were aided by eleven walks. The Grovers starting pitcher Matt Imdieke threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Roelike went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Andrew Welle went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Welle went

2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Jared Klaphake earned three walks. Tanner Klaphake earned two walks and he scored a run, Tyler Moscho and Josh Olmscheid both earned a walk. Kurt Marthaler had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he was given credit for a RBI.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, eight walks and he recorded a strikeout. Adam Jaeger threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Matt Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Trent Wendlandt went 2-for-3 and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser and Sam Hopfer both earned a walk and Weston Brinkman scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE

SOBIESKI SKIS 10 PIERZ BULLDOGS 0 (7 Innings)

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. The Skis played solid defense in support of their pitchers. Jake Kapphahn stared on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He didn’t allow a base runner, he recorded three strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Alex Gwost, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Marod went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Collin Eckman went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jake Kapphahn went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Dusty Parker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Matt Filippi went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Gabe Hirsch and Zach Opatz both went 1-for-4 for a RBI and both scored a run. Player/manager Matt Baier went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Aiden Micholski, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Herman threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Skip Toops threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Gohl went 1-for-2 to the Bulldogs offense.

SOBIEKSI SKIS 11 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, with seventeen hits, including thee home runs and a pair of doubles. They played solid defense to give their pitchers great support. Alex Gwost started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jake Kapphahn went 2-for-4 with home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Collin Eckman went 3-for-4 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Alex Gwost went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Zach Opatz went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Joey Hanowski went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Scott Litchy went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Austin Weisz went 1-for-5 and Chris Reller scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Nathan Psyck, he threw three innings, he gave up thirteen hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Grayson Suska threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The Riverdogs offense was led by Grayson Suska, he went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zack Cekalla went

1-for-3 and Zach Leibold earned two walks. Cole Jendro was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Brady Brezinka had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Nate Benusa earned a walk.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 FOLEY LUMBERACKS 0

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs and a double. The Steves Jack Greenlun started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Durant threw three innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Mathew Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Waldvogel went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Ben Omann earned a walk. Derek Durant went 2-for-4 and Andrew Wollak went

1-for-4.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Hunter Hamers, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Ziwicki threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Beier threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit. Tony Stay went 1-for-4, Joe Ziwicki earned two walks and Colby Johnson earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by ten hits, including three home runs and two doubles. They were aided by six walks, they played solid defense to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Chris Pederson threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Michael Houge threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Kody Ruedisili threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Nisswa offense was led by Drew Boland, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Chris Pederson went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Kody Ruediski went

2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tory Miller went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Wittwer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nate Dechaine went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Aaron Jenkins earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Kotaski earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was righty Peter Schumer, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-4, Carter Douvier went 1-for-3, Rolando Ramos earned a walk and Will Ethen was hit by a pitch.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 9 AIKTIN STEAM 5

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Steam, backed by ten hits, including three doubles. Veteran Nick Krippner started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ben Omann threw four innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jack Greenlun threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steves offense was led by Brandon Waldvogel, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mathew Meyer went 3-for-6 with a double and he scored three runs. Blake Guggenberger earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch, he was given credit for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Wollak earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI and Charlie Kent went 1-for-2. Bo Schmitz went 1-for-5 and he was hit by a pitch and Derek Durant earned two walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 12 OPOLE BEARS 0

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by seventeen hits, including four doubles and a home run. The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Alex Foss, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Veteran Mike Beier threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Tony Stay, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for seven huge RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brandon Buesgens went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Colby Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Rich Rassmasson went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs and Hunter Hamers went 1-for-1. Charles Hackett went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Michael Moulzolf went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Wyatt Ziwicki went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Steve Benkowski, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Alex Lange threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Niemeyer and Drew Lange both went 1-for-2 and Isaiah Folsom earned a walk.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 10 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 7

The Rebels defeated their league rivals the Saints, backed by fourteen hits, including three home runs and three doubles. The Rebels starting pitcher was Ethan Branum, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Alex Haapajoki threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brett Kramer threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rebels offense was led by Nick Jelacie, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Bryce Flanagan went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Riley DeRosier went 2-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Jack Schafer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Haapajoki went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Josh Hukriede went 1-for-5 with a double and Seth Vagts went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brett Kramer earned two walks and he scored a run, Jason Sather earned two walks and Adam Jensen earned a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Austin Dickmann, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethen, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Gombos went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly. Tanner Reis went

3-for-5 for two RBIs and Jack Opatz went 2-for-5. Peter Schumer went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Player/manager Tyler Huls went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-2, he earned three walks, and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Carter Douvier went 1-for-5.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 2 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 1 (10 Innings)

The Blue Jays defeated their league rivals in a very good ball game, the Blue Jays collected twelve hits, including a double. This gave Brock Cichon enough support on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Brady Burggraff, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Haden Chuba went 2-for-3 for a RBI, Brandon Welinski went 4-for-5 with a double and Justin Cichon went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Brock Cichon and Matt Swanson both earned a walk and each had a sacrifice bunt and Justin Lampert earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw ten innings, he gave up twelve hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Riverdogs offense was led by Zack Cekalla, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ethan Walcheski went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Nate Psyck went 1-for-4. Ryan Snyder earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Leibold had a sacrifice bunt, Gavin Suska earned a walk and Cole Jendro was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 3 ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 0

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Devils, backed by seven timely hits including a double, they were aided by seven walks and very good defense. Righty Matt Pichelmann started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Stich threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Cole Wellmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Mitch McIntyre threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Dolan went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Cody Stich went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Philippi went 2-for-4 and Mitch McIntyre had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer, Cole Wellmann, Jack Theisen and Noah Voz all earned a walk.

The stating pitcher for the Devils was Connor Knettel, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Zelinske threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Hunter Wicklund, Kamden Happke, Kolton Happke and Jake Zelinske all went 1-for-4. Kyle Wicklund went 1-for-2, Kyle Welle earned two walks and Konnor Wicklund earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

REGAL EAGLES 13 NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 6

The Regal Eagles defeated their league rival the Twins, backed by fourteen hits, including a grand slam, a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek, threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Wedel threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw three innings to close it out, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nathan Meyer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Nathan Beier went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored three runs. Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Bennett Schultz went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Knutson went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-1. Adrain Belden went 1-for-4, Derek Dengerud earned two walks and he scored a run and Jordan Beier earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Rasmusson threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Regan Carlson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Lakers offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Ruter went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned two walks. Justin Johnson went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Weston Gjerde went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Torkelson went 3-for-5, Jai. den Henjum went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Brandon Rasmusson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 7 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 4

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Twins, backed by five timely hits, aided by nine walks and a couple of Twins miscues in the field. Austin Versteeg started on the mound for the Stars, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Matt Gruber closed it out with three innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stars offense was led by Matt Gruber, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Mike Andrews went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch, he was given credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Toop went 1-for-2, he was it by a pitch and was given for a RBI and he scored a run. Darion Alexander earned two walks, he was given credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jared Freese went 1-for-2 and Jackson Hendrickson went 1-for-4. Michael Gruber earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Aaron Versteeg and Austin Versteeg both earned a walk and scored a run.

The Twins offense was led by Scott Rambow, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Hunter Magnuson went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Josh Soine and Mike Danielson both went 1-for-4, Ben Kulset went 1-for-3 and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-1.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 5 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 2

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Pirates, backed by eight hits and solid “D”. The Chuckers starting pitcher was righty Josh Kingery, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one walk, one run and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Kobe Holtz threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Chucker offense was led by Ezra Kaping, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Jeff Peterson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Straumann had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt and David Kingery went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Josh Cunningham went

1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-5, Josh Kingery earned two walks and Afton Kaping earned a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Grant Fuchs, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he issued three walks. Luke Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and a walk.

The Pirates offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Sam Oehrlein went 2-for-4 with a home and Blake Vagle went 1-for-5 with a triple. Griffin Bjerke went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Garrett Leusink went 1-for-4.

EXHIBITION GAMES:

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated their rivals from the Arrow Head West league in exhibition action. The Clippers collected eight hits, and they played good “D” and four insurance runs in the eighth inning. Player/Manager, lefty Matt Geislinger started on the mound for the Clippers. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-1, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Springers starting pitcher was Nick Pennick, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw three innings in relief, he gave up two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Arnold threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Veteran Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4 with a double and Tate Wallet went

2-for-3. Joe Dempsey and Jeron Terres both went 1-for-4 and Brad Olson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 9

The Brewers from the Central Valley League defeated their rivals from the Sauk Valley league in exhibition action. Tyler Stang stared on the mound. He threw two innings, he gave up four hits and three runs. Connor Clark threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, and two runs and Ethyn Fruth gave up a hit, one walk and three runs. John Fish threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Tyler Stang went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored three runs, Connor Clark went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and DJ Kron went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs and Shea Rosha was credited for a RBI and he scored a run.

No pitching stats for the Joes at the time of this writing.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-4, with a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Staller went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-4 and Willie Willats was hit by a pitch.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 14 MILROY YANKEES 1

The Twins of the County Line League defeated their rivals from the Corn Belt League in exhibition action. This was backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and good “D”. They had eight players that collected hits, giving their pitchers a great deal of support. Ethan Haugen started the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Twins offense led by Derek Dolezal, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Mason Tougtes went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Haugen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Rambow went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Scott Rambow earned three walks and he was credited for two RBIs. Jett Salonek went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Josh Soine went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Evan Haugen went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Carson McCain scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Yankees was Ty Kemp, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, four walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Mathiowetz threw one inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. Brock Schultz threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Yankees offense was led by Isaac Schmitt, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Felcyn went 2-for-4. Jackson Hughes went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Tauer went 1-for-4, Brock Schultz went 1-for-3 and Aaron Mathiowetz earned a walk.

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 6 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Saints of the North Star league defeated their foe the River Cats from the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action. The Saints collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles and they played solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Collin Krick, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Tyler Brandel, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a walk. Jordan Flick went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jim Althoff went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Noah Halonen went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Dylan Weber went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Steve Boger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Mike Leffler went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Ben Lindquist had a stolen base.

The Rivers Cats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ty Carper threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he earned a walk. Jack Grell threw five innings in relief, he gave up four hits, five walks, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Jack Grell, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Ty Carper went 1-for-4 with a triple, Cody Thiery went

1-for-4 with a double, Josh Madden went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Proshek went 1-for-4. Al Smith went 1-for-3 with a walk and Adam Smith earned a walk. Sampson Schlegel went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-5.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 5 RAMSEY RENEGADES 4 (11 Innings)

The Anglers of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Renegades from the Eastern Minny League, backed by eleven hits, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Easton Knealing, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Cornell threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette, he went 4-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jacob Dinkel went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Easton Knealing went 2-for-5 with a double and Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Justin Cornell was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, was given credit for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Bartholomew went 1-for-5, he scored two runs and Tommy Schaupp was hit by a pitch.

The Renegades starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he had six strikeouts. Tanner Vogel threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

They were led on offense by Tanner Vogel, he went 2-for-6 for three RBIs, and Karr Fager went 2-for-6 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jacob Mitchell and Erik Olson both went 1-for-5 and Tyler Vogel went 1-for-4, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 12 ROCKFORD CROWS 8

The Bandits from the Sauk Valley League defeated their foe from the North Star league the Crows, backed by ten hits and they put up eight big runs in the third inning and never look backed. The starting pitcher for the Bandits was Andrew Kolbinger, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Walker Anderson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, four runs and he had two strikeouts. Jackson Thorn threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and three walks.

(Note: No RBIs were listed in the stats I had)

The Bandits offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, he went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Hunter Stulz went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Groskreutz went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Thorn went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Louden went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Connor Rolf went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. William Thorn, Owen Kolbinger and Luke Schumacher all earned a walk and Kreeden Blomquist earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Crows starting pitcher Michael Nelson, threw two innings, he gave up five hits and three runs. Soren Peterson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. John Redepenning retired one batter and Jack Hanson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Keith Bury threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crows offense was led by Levi Broking, he went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Michael Nelson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Andrew Engebretson went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Biorn went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Soren Peterson and John Redepenning both earned a walk, Keith Bury earned two walks and he scored a run and Kirk Pauley scored run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Saturday June 4th St. Augusta Gussies at Luxemburg Brewers 1:00

Sunday June 5th

Watkins Clippers at Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 1st

Becker Bandits at Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Friday June 3rd

St. Joseph Joes at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Saturday June 4th

Clearwater Rivercats at Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Albertville Anglers at Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30

Sunday June 5th

Albertville Anglers at Clear Lake Lakers 3:00

Rogers Red Devils at Monticello Polecats 4:00/6:00

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday June 3rd

Greenwald Cubs at Elrosa Saints 7:30

Roscoe Rangers at Farming Flames 8:00

Lake Henry Lakers at St. Martin Martins 8:00

VICTORY LEAGUE

Friday June 3rd

Foley Lumberjacks at Freeport Black Sox 7:30

Saturday June 4th

St. Wendel Saints at Swanville Swans 1:30

Nisswa Lighting at Opole Bears 1:30

St. Mathias at Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

Sunday June 5th

Freeport at Swanville Swans 1:30

Pierz Bulldogs at Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

Buckman Billygoats at Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

Friday June 3rd

Regal Eagles at Atwater Chuckers 7:30

EXHIBITION GAMES:

Wednesday June 1st

Monticello Polecats at Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Rogers Red Devils at Isanti 7:30

Friday June 3rd

Clearwater Rivercats at Eden Valley Hawks 7:30

Monticello Polecats at Chaska 7:15

Clearwater Rivercats at Eden Valley Hawks 7:30

Saturday June 4th

Sartell Stone Poneys at NOWTHEN 2:00

Regal Eagles at Elrosa Saints 7:30

Spring HIll Chargers at Cologne 12:00

St. Paul Mudhens at Roscoe Rangers 2:00

Champlin Park at Cold Spring Springers 4:00

Brainerd Bees at Forest Lake 11:00 at St. Stephen

Sunday June 5th

Elrosa Saints at Greenwald Cubs 1:30

Farming Flames at New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

Spring Hill Chargers at Richmond Royals 1:30

2022 OMANN INSURANCE INVITATIONAL (First Round Games)

Friday June 3rd

St. Stephen Steves vs. Hastings Hawks 7:30 (Sartell)

Saturday June 4th

Brainerd Bees vs. Forest Lake Brewers 11:00 (St. Stephen)

Sartell Muskies vs. New Market Muskies 10:30 (Sartell)

Minneapolis Cobras vs. Isanti Redbirds

STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

Hosted by Lake Henry and St. Martin June 3rd thru 5th

Friday June 3rd

St. Martin Martins vs. Lake Henry Lakers at St. Martin 8:00

Saturday June 4th

New London-Spicer Twins vs. Kimball Express at Lake Henry 11:00

Cold Spring Rockies vs. Avon Lakers at St. Martin 10:00

Watertown Red Devils vs. Chanhassen Red Birds at St. Martin 12:00

Saturday June 4th

Winners 4:00 at St. Martin/3:00 at Lake Henry