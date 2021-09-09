Town Ball Weekly

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

September 5th, 2021

Back for the eighth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CLASS C TOURNAMENT AWARDS

CLASS C ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

DAVID DEMINSKY SARTELL MUSKIES

MATT GEISLINGER WATKINS CLIPPERS

KEVIN KRAMER WATKINS CLIPPERS

MIKE DAVISON MOST OUTSTANDING PITCHER

DAVID DEMINSKY 3-0 0.00 ERA 24 Innings 42 Strikeouts.

JM BRENNAN SPORTSMANSHIP TROPHY

LUXEMBURG BREWERS

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 BLUFTON BRAVES 1

(Friday September 1st @ Waconia)

The Muskies Region 11C runner up and the Sauk Valley League defeated the 14C Champions the Braves from the Hi-10 League, backed by nine hits, very good small ball and an outstanding pitching performance. The Muskies Lefty David “DD” Deminsky started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Righty David Kroger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Grant Mackenthun threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Both teams made some miscues, but the Braves didn’t successfully put the ball in play till the fifth inning, after the Muskies were up 5-0.

The Muskies offense was well executed from the start with the use of the bunt and great base running, with eight stolen bases. They put the ball in play to force to the Braves to field the ball in wet conditions. They were led on offense by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and he was hit by a pitch for an RBI. He earned a walk, he had pair of stolen bases and he scored five runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Jake Sweeter was credited for an RBI. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he was hit twice by a pitch. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Arndt went 1-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-4, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. David Kroger went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Hemmesch was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and John Schumer earned a walk. Travis “Give it a Ride” Weaver earned a walk.

The Braves starting pitcher was Jake Dykhoff, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Dykhoff threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Derin Gaudette, a draftee from the New York Mills Millers, threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dustin Geiser threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Braves offense was led by Payton Rondestvedt, he went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kevin Tumberg went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Hank Tellers was hit by a pitch. Tom Tellers went 1-for-3 and Josh Dykhoff went 1-for-5.

WACONIA LAKERS 9 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2

(Friday September 1st @ Chaska)

The Lakers the Region 7C champions from the Crow River Valley League defeated the Brewers the Region 15C runnerup from the Central Valley League, backed by ten hits, including two home runs and a pair of doubles. Righty Kodey Simon started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw seven very good innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Will LaLonde a draftee from the Mayer Blazers threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Luebke, a draftee from the Cologne Hollanders threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers offense was led by Jake Hendricks, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Max Kalenberg went 2-for-4 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Chris Bullis went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Schiffman went 1-for-5 for an RBI and Ronnie Olson earned two walks, he was credited for an RBI and he scored a run. A J Friedrich went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Martin went 1-for-6 for an RBI, Justin Schultz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Robbie Smith earned a walk.

The Brewers starting pitcher righty Reed Pfannenstein threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, seven walks and he recored nine strikeouts. Lefty JT Harren threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Brewers were led on offense by Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Ethyn Fruth had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 with a double and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 with a double. Veteran Sam Iten went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Josh Lanctot earned a walk and he scored a run and Casey Underwood earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

(Saturday September 2nd @ Chaska)

The Watkins Clippers the Region 11C Champions of the Central Valley League defeated the Martins the 15C Champions from the Stearns County League, backed by nine hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher was lefty Player-Manager Matt Geislinger, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw a no hitter, he issued three walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Block, he went 2-for-4 for an RBI and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-5, with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Nolan Geisliner went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-5 and he called a great game at his catcher position. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Justin Thompson went 1-for-4. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Martins starting pitcher was righty Scott Leiser, he threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Ben Schroeder threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout. The Martins offense included: Kyle Lieser, Tanner Arceneau and Brady Goebel all earned walks.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 2 ST. PATRICK IRISH 0

(Sunday September 5th @ Chaska)

The Clippers the Region 11C Champions from the Central Valley League defeated the Region 3C Champions the Irish from Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) league. This was backed by seven hits, solid defense and outstanding pitcher performances. Righty Justin Thompson started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Lefty Player/Manager Matt Geislinger closed it out, he threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by veteran Dan Berg, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4. Justin Thompson had a sacrifice for an RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and veteran Lincoln Haugen had a sacrifice and he called an excellent game from his catcher position. Carter Block earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Matt Geislinger earned a walk and Carson Geislinger had a sacrifice.

The Irish starting pitcher was Zach Seurer, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zak Endres threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Irish offense included Seth Ambroz, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kyle Rhodes earned a walk. Zak Endres went 1-for-4 and Matt Ambroz and Jace Westman both went 1-for-3.

WATERTOWN RED DEVILS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 3

(Sunday September 5th @ Chaska)

The Red Devils Region 7C runner up from the 13/60 League defeated the Clippers, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and a triple. Their starting pitcher Holt Hunziker threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jonah Lewis threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Red Devil offense was led Mitch Kelzer, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs. Ben Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Jadrien Keavy went 1-for-4 for an RBI. Matt Butler went 2-for-4 for an RBI and. Zach Iten went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Hangartner went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI. Pat Tschida went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jake Anderly went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Isaac Benesh, a draftee from the St. Joseph Joes, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Geislinger threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Geislinger went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4, Justin Thompson went 1-for-4 and Carson Geislinger earned a walk. The Clippers hit into three inning ending double plays and they left multiple runners on base.

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 SARTELL MUSKIES 1

(Sunday September 5th @ Waconia)

The Skis the Region 8C third place team from the Victory League defeated the Muskies of Region 11C and the Sauk Valley League. This was backed by eight hits, including two doubles. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty Chad Weiss, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Skis offense was led by Jake Kapphahn, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI. Joey Hanowski went 1-for-3, for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Beau Hanowski went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Hanowski went 1-for-4. Collin Eckman went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Wenzel went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and and Scott Litchy went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Muskies starting pitcher was Adam Wenker, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits and four runs. Lefty Johnny Schumer threw seven innings in relief, he gave up just three his, one run, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Muskies just couldn’t put any hits together, they were led on offense by Cody Partch, he went 2-for-4 with a double and David Kroger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 2-for-4 and Jace Otto went 1-for-4. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit single for an RBI and Andrew Deters went 1-for-5. They compiled a 36-3 record overall for the season!