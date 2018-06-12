Town Ball Scores And Recaps

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE (REGIONAL GAMES)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1 (6/10/18)

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League and Region 2B rivals the Cyclones, backed by a good pitching performance, as two Springers pitchers combined for a no-hitter. This was a very good pitching dual, till the sixth inning, when the Springers took advantage of some Cyclone miscues. The Springers, veteran right hander, Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Joey Stock threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Barth had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Zach Femrite went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Jungels went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs and Jeron Terres had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Brad Olson was credited with a RBI and Joe Stock was hit by a pitch.

The Cyclones, Jason Hoppe started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Some Springer small ball and a couple of defensive miscues is what cost Jason. Nathan Freihammer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Loegering earned two walks and he scored one run, Lucas Bentrud earned a walk and Nathan Freihammer earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 BRAINERD BEES 0 (6/9/2018)

The Cyclones defeated their Lakewood League and Region 2B rivals the Bees, backed by nine hits and good pitching performances. The Cyclones Matt Butler started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Veteran, right hander, Andy Thayer closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Luis Massa went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Mathew Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double. Tom Wippler earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Matthew Johnson went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he scored a run and Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jason Hoppe went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and David Kroger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bees, Hunter Devin started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Troy Lenz threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Bryce Flanagen, Kevin Peterson and Kenny Perez all went 1-for-4. Casey Welsh, Hanson Devine and Parker Sorenson all earned walks.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2 (6/10/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express for the 2 nd time this season, backed by some very timely hitting and a very good pitching performance. The Clippers, player/manager, Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued thee walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Veteran Dan Berg went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Kevin Kramer went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, one stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Heath Kramer went 1-for-3 with a RBI and a stolen base and Reese Jansen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had two stolen bases. Dustin Kramer and Travis Linn both earned walks.

The Express’s, Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw seven innings. He gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. This game was scoreless, till the Clippers put up a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Adam Beyer went

1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Troy Filzen went 1-for-4 with a RBI, Jordan Joseph went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Ben Johnson earned three walks.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 14 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 (6/6/2018)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies, backed by eighteen hits. The Express’s lefty, Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Express had six players with multiple hits, leading the way was Adam Beyer. He went 4-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph had a good game, both a shortstop and at the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Troy Filzen went 3-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Joey VanWahlde went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rockies, Jordan Neu started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw five innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. David Jonas closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jake Hennen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Pat Hemmingson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Dufner went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Kevin Wenner went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-5 with a RBI and David Jonas earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 17 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0 (6/10/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rival the Hawks, backed by twenty-four hits, including six extra base hits, one home run, a triple and four doubles. The Brewers got very good pitching performances from a pair of right handers. Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound for the Brewers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Logan Aleshire threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he issued one walk. Derrick Orth had a big game, he went 5-for-6 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Logan Aleshire had a good game, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Chase Aleshire went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 4-for-4 and he scored a run and Isaac Matchinsky went 2-for-5 with a RBI. Sam Iten went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Casey Underwood went 1-for-3. Luke Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. J. T. Harren went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he earned a walk, John Fish went 1-for-1 with a RBI, he earned a walk, Shea Rosha went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Sam Matchinsky earned a walk.

The Hawks, Steven Pennertz started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Tanner Olean went 2-for-3 and Alex Geislinger went 1-for-3. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-2 and Cain Renner earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4 (6/10/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by thirteen hits and a grand slam. The Rockies, Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Sundmark threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Hennen had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Allar went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored. Austin Dufner went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Brandon Gill went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. David Jonas earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Pat Hemingson scored a run.

The Gussies, Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw two innings. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Luke Richardson threw six innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Laudenbach went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Adam Gwost went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4 and Dusty Schultzenburg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.. Brady Grafft went 1-for-5, Nate Gwost went 1-for-2, Mitch Gwost earned a pair of walks and Matt Skaja earned one walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4 (10 In) (6/10/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks in ten innings. There was a total of thirty-one hits collected, with Pearl Lake getting eighteen. The Lakers, Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks and he surrendered one run. Bacon closed it out for the Lakers, he threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Wieneke went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Mitch Wieneke went 2-for-5 with a double. Max Fuchs went 1-for-5 with a two run home run and Cole Denn went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Chadd Kunkel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Justin Kunkel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Colton Fruth went 2-for-5 and Alex Miller went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-2 with a RBI and a stolen base, Craig Pfannenstein went 1-for-2 and Andy Linn went 1-for-5.

The Nicks, Travis Hansen started on the mound, he threw a complete game. In ten innings, he scattered eighteen hits, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Schindler went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Alex Bautch went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and player/manager, Robert Lutgen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-6 with a double for a RBI and Chris Wehseler went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Travis Hanson went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Sam Moriarty went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Grant Mrozek went 1-for-5.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0 (6/10/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by a great pitching performance. The Muskies, veteran lefty hander David Deminsky threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded twenty-one strikeouts. The Muskies put three runs in the seventh inning and two in the ninth inning. Jake Sweeter had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and he earned a walk. Tim Burns went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-5 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he score a pair of runs. Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-1 with a RBI and Braeden Dykhuizen earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Deters was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jonah Nebosis, Jace Otto and Cody Partch all earned walks.

The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Skymanski threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Korte retired the last two Muskie batters of the game. This was a 1-0 ball game, going into the seventh inning, it really was a good pitching dual. Matt Korte went 1-for-4, Tyler Maurer went 1-for-4 and Mike Golombiecki went 1-for-3.

SARTELL MUSKIES 14 BECKER BANDITS 0 (6/6/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fifteen hits and two good pitching performances. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound for the Muskies, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Mackenthun closed out the seven innings game, with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Carlson had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored four runs and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Sweeter went 3-for-3 with three big RBIs and he scored a run and Adam Wenker went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jace Otto went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 and he scored three runs and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-2 with a RBI, Adam Schellinger was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Travis Weaver scored a run.

The Bandits, Kendal Hanson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. Hayden Fassler went 2-for-3, Ryan Sommerdorf went 1-for-3 and Kreeden Bloomquist earned a walk.

JOSEPH JOES 6 BECKER BANDITS 0 (6/10/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by eleven hits and a very good pitching performance. The Joes, Jack Atkinson, started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Hunter Blommer closed it out with one inning of relief. Joey Atkinson had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three big RBIs and he scored one run. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Charles Vaughan went 1-for-3 with a RBI and a stolen base and Alex Kendal went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Gill went 2-for-4 and Brandon Bloch went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Willie Willats went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and R. J. Alpers went 1-for-2. Peter Nelson earned a walk and Isaac Holthaus had a sacrifice bunt.

The Bandits, Jon Crowley started on the mound, he threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Hanson threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Rasmussen went 1-for-4, Hayden Fassler and Jon Crowley with earned walks and Ryan Hess had a sacrifice bunt.

JOSEPH JOES 6 ALBERTVLLE VILLAINS 2 (6/8/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Villains, backed by thirteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Joes right hander, Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Peter Nelson had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Charles Vaughan went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Joey Atkinson went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Alex Kendall went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly or a RBI. Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a stolen base and he scored one run. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-5 with two big RBIs and Nick Gill went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. R. J. Alpers went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Zack Overboe went 1-for-4. Hunter Blommer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Isaac Holthaus earned a walk and Brandon Bissett had a stolen base.

The Villains, starting pitcher, Mike Wallace threw seven innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaiah Harken threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Berning had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Isaiah Harken went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Player/manager, Mike Krempa went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Mike Wallace went 2-for-4 and Nick Oakvik went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Keith Bistodeau went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Kyle Hayden earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 8 ELROSA SAINTS 7 (6/10/2018)

The Royals earned a win over their Stearns County League rivals the Saints on a walk off walk by Adam Backes. The Royals collected thirteen hits, including a home run and two doubles. The Royal starting pitcher, Alex Budde, threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Blaine Athmann threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Backes, had a very good day, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a walk off walk for two big RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Trent Gertken went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored three runs. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Budde went 3-for-4 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Mason Primus went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Connor Dols went 1-for-5 with two RBIs, Dan Hansen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Andy Hadley was hit by a pitch.

The Saints, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Derek Wiener threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Eichers went 1-for-5 with a home run and Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Weiner went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Brady Weller went 1-for-4 with a RBI, James Kuefler earned three walks and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4.

MARTIN MARTINS 8 FARMING FLAMES 2 (6/8/2018)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County rivals the Flames, backed by eleven hits. The Martins, Jaylyn Arceneau started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He issued a pair of walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Josh Stangler, closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, he was it by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Chass Hennen went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Stangler went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Michael Schlangen went 1-for-4, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly.

The Flames, Tylor Schroeder started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issue three walks, surrender four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Chad Mergen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and gave up four runs. Dylan Panek threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Zierden went 2-for-4 with a a home run for two RBIs and Eric Schmitt went 1-for-2 with a double or a RBI. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cody Fourre went 1-for-5, Brad Mergen went 1-for-5 and Ethan Narutil went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Mitchell Thelen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Taylor Fourre earned a pair of walks.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 10 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 (6/10/18)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County rivals the Martins, backed by fifteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Silverstreaks veteran right hander, Jim Thull, started on the mound. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued no walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nick Stangler had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Logan Funk went 3-or-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Hinnenkamp went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Grant Johnson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Will Funk went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Stangler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Joe Hoppe went 1-or-1 and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Neal Anderson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Peyton Rademacher earned a walk and Hunter Rademacher had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Martins, Scott Schlangen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, gave up three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw one inning in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Lieser threw one inning in relief and Bryan Schlangen closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jaylyn Arceneau went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chas Hennen was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Scott Schlangen was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Joe Stangler had a sacrifice bunt.

FARMING FLAMES 14 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 (8 In) (6/10/18)

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, backed by fifteen hits and good pitching performance by a pair of lefties. Brad Mergen started on the mound for the Flames, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kyle Zierden threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brad Mergen had a good day at the plate too; he went 2-for-4 with a big three run home run and he earned a walk. Taylor Fourre went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kyle Zierden went 3-for-5 with a home run for three big RBIs. Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Cody Fourre went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, and he scored a run. Eric Schmitt went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Mitchell Thelen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Hunter Mergen went 1-for-1. Chad Mergen earned a walk and he scored a run, Craig Klein scored a run, Carter Kotzer earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Dylan Panek scored a run.

The Grovers, Ben Klaphake was the pitcher of record. Jeron Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a three run home run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Klaphake, Andrew Welle and Alex Welle all went 1-for-4. Drake Meyer earned a walk, Jordan Klaphake was it by a pitch and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Ryan Olmscheid was hit by a pitch.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 3 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1 (6/9/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Steves in a pitching dual. The Lakers, Will Kleinschmitt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued four walks, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Becker went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jon Bauer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cody Stich went 1-for-4. Will Kleinschmitt went 1-for-4 an Caleb Curry went 1-for-4.

The Steves, Blake Guggenberger started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Zach Omann threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Cody Wolhart went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Nick Krippner went 2-for-4. Troy Monson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Rick Hendrickson earned a pair of walks, Ben Bierscheid earned a walk and Austin Guggenberger was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 2 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 1 (6/10/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League foes the River Dogs in a pitching dual. The Lakers, veteran right hander, Kyle Collins, started on the mound, he threw five innings, to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Pichelmann threw four innings to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Curry went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Riley Voit went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Taylor Holthaus had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had one stolen base. Zac Tomsche went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Connor Huberty went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cody Stich earned a walk.

The Riverdogs, Adam Snyder started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks and he gave up two runs. Hunter Young threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Jendro went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-4. Adam Snyder, Nolan Zimney and Steve Hoff all earned walks and Austin Zapzalka was hit by a pitch.

STEPHEN STEVES 13 PIERZ BREWERS 3 (6/10/2018)

The Steves defeated their Victory League rivals the Brewers, backed by ten hits. This game ended on the ten run rule after seven innings. The Steves Chris Belling started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued seven walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Austin Guggenberger had a big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five big RBIs and he scored three runs. Brandon Waldvogel went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Wolhart went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Bierscheid went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, four stolen bases and he scored three runs. Nick Krippner was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ben Oman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he had one stolen base. Rick Hendrickson earned a pair of walks and he had one stolen base.

The Brewers, Brian Kiel started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jeremy Payne went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Kiel went 1-for-3 with a home run, Logan Meyer went 1-for-1, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Mike Poser went 1-for-3.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0 (6/9/2018)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League South rivals the Saints, backed by a good pitching performance. The Black Sox’s Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, issued three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Troy Frieler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-4 and Trevor Sawyer was 1-for-4. Nate Mettenberg went 1-for-3, Cody Rose went 1-for-4 and Bryan Benson earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base.

The Saints, Jack Opatz started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued eight walks and he recorded four strikeouts. John Pogatcnick went 2-for-5 with a double and Blake Patrick went 2-for-3 he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Max Posch went 1-for-5 with a double and Beau Maciej went 2-for-3. Lee Maciej went 1-for-5, Taylor Nitz went 1-for-3 and Sam Butler went 1-for-4.

WENDEL SAINTS 8 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7 (6/9/2018)

The Saints defeated the Black Sox's in the other half of their double hitter. Sam Butler started on the mound for the Saints, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits and he surrendered three run. John Potachnick threw four innings in relief, to earn he save. John Pogatchnick went 2-for-6 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Posch went 2-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lee Maciej went 3-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Black Sox’s, T. J. Frericks started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Isaac Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a RBI, one stolen base and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Craig Meyer went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs.

LASTRUP LAKERS 9 OPOLE BEARS 4 (6/10/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League foes the Bears, backed by fourteen hits. The Lakers, Brad Meyer, started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Preston Rocheleau threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts. Preston Rocheleau went 2-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice bunt and one stolen base. Brad Meyer went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Reggie Litke went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Chad Weiss went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Paul Herman went 2-for-6 with a RBI and Peter Herman went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jason Sadlovsky went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs, Reese Kapsner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, one stolen base and he scored one run and Mitch Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Bears, Nick Locniker started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk and he gave up five runs. Austin Gerads threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued our walks, gave up four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaiah Folsom went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and John Pilarski went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. David Bialka went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Bialka went 3-for-4 with a RBI and Alex Lange went 3-for-4.

EXHIBITION GAMES

STEARNS COUNTY vs. CENTRAL VALLEY CHALLENGE

(Stearns County Won Three Games/Central Valley Won Three Games)

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 3 (6/9/2018)

The Gussies of the Central Valley League and the Royals of the Stearns County League, after eight innings, tied in their game. This was a very well played game, too bad the time frame didn’t allow it to play out. The Gussie starting pitcher, lefty Zach Laudenbach threw all eight innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dusty Schultzenburg had a very good game, he went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Adam Gwost went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two big RBIs. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Skaja went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brady Grafft went 1-for-4 and Nate Gwost earned a pair of walks.

The Royals, starting pitcher, Dan Hansen, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Bauer threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a home run and Kenny Monney went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Andy Hadley went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Connor Dols went 2-for-4. Brent Ruegemer was credited with a RBI and Alex Budde earned a walk and he scored a run.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 (6/9/2018)

The Grovers of the Stearns County League and the Lakers of the Central Valley League tied after seven innings of play. Again a very well played game, too bad the time frame didn’t allow for it to play out. The Grovers, Anthony Welle started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Imdieke thew 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, issued two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Number 7 threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Klaphake went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Jacob Imdieke went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Marthaler went 1-for-2 he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Welle earned a walk. Andrew Welle was hit by a pitch, Kurt Marthaler was hit by a pitch, Anthony Welle earned a walk and Jordan Moscho scored a run.

The Lakers, Chadd Kunkel started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Mitch Kunkel went 2-for-4 with a double. Alex Miller went 2-for-4 and Justin Kunkel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Krippner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Denn earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 ELROSA SAINTS 1 (6/9/2018)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Saints from the Stearns County League in a good pitching dual. The Brewers, lefty Austin Klaverkamp started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Austin Klaverkamp helped himself out by driving in the tie breaking run. He went 2-for-2 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Derrick Orth went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs and Nick Baker went 2-for-3. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-2 with a double, Logan Aleshire scored one run and Sam Iten earned a walk.

The Saints, veteran right hander, Aaron Vogt thew a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jackson Peter went 3-for-3 and he earned a walk and Cody Eichers went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 and he scored, James Kuefler earned two walks and player/manager A. J. Hadley went 1-for-3.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 6 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 (6/9/2018)

The Express of the Central Valley League defeated the Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League. The Express, Joey VanWahlde started on the mound, he threw five innings, to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Sufka threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 with a big double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-3 with two big RBIs and he had a stolen base. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he scored one run. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Zack Sufka earned a walk and Kyle Winter was hit by a pitch.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher, Will Funk threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Funk went 2-for-4 with a homerun and he scored two runs. Tanner Rieland went 3-for-4 and Logan Funk went 3-for-4 and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chad Funk earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Devin Gertken was hit by a pitch and Hunter Rademacher earned a walk.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 (6/9/2018)

The Lakers of the Stearns County League defeated the Clippers of the Central Valley League, backed by eight hits. The Lakers, Weston Brinkman started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued four walks and surrendered two runs. Sam Hofper threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he record three strikeouts. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Jaeger went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Hopfer went 1-for-1. Weston Brinkman was credited with a RBI and he scored a run, Mathew Quade was credited with a RBI and Nic Reiman was credited with a RBI.

The Clippers, starting pitcher, veteran lefty, Dan Berg threw a complete game. He gave up eights hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Hebrink went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 1-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Reese Jensen went 1-for-3. Dustin Kramer went 1-for-2, Matt Geislinger earned a walk and Travis Linn scored a run.

MARTIN MARTINS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 0 (6/9/2018)

The Martins of the Stearns County League defeated the Nicks of the Central Valley League. The Martins, Trevor Arceneau started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued just one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Josh Stangler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trevor Areneau was credited with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Mitchell Schlangen went 1-for-4. Austin Schmitz went 1-for-4, Chris Hennen earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Schlangen scored a run.

The Nicks, Jon Hopfer started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kevin Drontle threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued one walk. Jeff Lutgen threw one inning of relief, he retired three batters. Alex Foehrenbacher threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Darrin Rausch went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Alex Faber went 1-for-4. Chris Wehsler went 1-for-2, Brett Hopfer went 1-for-3 and Jon Hopfer went 1-for-1.

ROSCOE RANGERS 12 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4 (6/9/2018)

The Rangers of the Stearns County League defeated the Hawks of the Central Valley League with seven big runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Rangers didn’t have anyone keep book for their team, so I have no information to share in regards to Roscoe.

The Hawks, Nick Pauly starting on the mound, he threw six innings, gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Geislinger issued four walks and he surrendered one run. Austin Berg threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schlangen went 2-for-3 and David Pennertz, Matt Unterberger, Cain Renner and D. J. Brown all went 1-for-3 and Steve Pennertz went 1-for-2.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 4 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 (6/9/2018)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2 (6/6/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Polecats of the Central Ridge League, backed by a pair of good pitching performances. The Springers, tall right hander, Joey Stock, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Another young right hander, Nick Pennick threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-4 with a a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Barth went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zach Hinkemeyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bill Hulls went 1-for-5. Brad Olson earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Garrett Fuchs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Femrite earned a walk.

The Polecats, Andrew Manning started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered two runs, he was the pitcher of record. Joe Tupy closed it out with 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Affeldt went 1-for-4 with a triple and Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Brayden Hanson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Aaron Hanson earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Wyatt Morrell went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Erv Wisearp was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cole Bovee and Michael Revenig both earned walks.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 0 (6/8/18)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Royals of the Stearns County League, in exhibition action in Cold Spring. The Springers collected fourteen hits, to back their veteran pitchers. Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew VanLoy threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Arnold closed it out with one inning of relief, he retired the last three batters on a fly ball and two ground outs. Eric Loxtercamp had a good night, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles and sacrifice fly for one RBI, he earned one walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Barth had a very good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. B. J. Huls had a good night, both in the field and at the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a RB and a stolen base and Mathias Butala had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jack Arnold went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he scored a run and Nate Hinkemeyer went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored a run. Garrett Fuchs earned a walk and he scored a run, Zach Hinkemeyer earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Ryan Holthaus earned a walk and Nick Penick scored a run.

The Royals, lefty Luke Jokela started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. J. Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Trent Gertken went 2-for-4 with a double and D. J. Schleicher went 2-for-3. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andy Hadley went 1-for-4. Dylan Adam went 1-for-1, Connor Dols and Dan Hansen both earned walks.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 9 ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 (6/6/2018)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley league in exhibition action that took place in St. Joseph. The Saints Dan Kronenberg started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tommy Auger went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ryan Schneider went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tom Spaniol went 3-for-4 with a RBI and a sacrifice bunt and Mike Reilly went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Jack Schramel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Hengel went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Steve Neutzling earned a walk and he scored a run and Doug Keller was credited with a RBI.

The Joes, Nathan Mohs started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks and he surrendered two runs. Joey Atkinson threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. R. J. Albers retired the final two batters in his relief role. Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Peter Nelson went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Nick Gill went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Greg Anderson went 1-for-1 and Willie Willats went 1-for-2. Joey Atkinson was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Charles Vaughan was hit by a pitch, Burke Tagney had a sacrifice fly and Zach Overboe earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 5 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2 (6/9/2018)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated their foe the Polecats from the Central Ridge League in exhibition action at the MAC. The Saints, Brindley Theisen started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Tommy Auger threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and recorded one strikeout. Tommy Auger went 1-for-4 with a three run home run and Ryan Schnieder went 3-for4 with a double. Brindley Theisen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tom Spaniol went1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Andy Auger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Dan Kronenberg went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Jack Schramel went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Chad Hockemeyer earned a walk and Mike Reilly scored a run.

The Polecats Brayden Hanson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Wyatt Morrell threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Tupy had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Tanner Eckhart went 2-for-4. Cole Bovee went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brayden Hansen went 1-for-5, Aaron Wisecap went 1-for-4 and Hunter Kisner earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1 (6/10/2018)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League, in exhibition action that took place at the MAC. The Saints Chris Koenig started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Hengel threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jason Kotschevar went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Schramel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Tom Auger went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Reilly went 3-for-4 with two RBI’s and he scored two runs. Brindley Theisen went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, he earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chad Hockemeyer went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Hengel went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Steve Neutzling had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Doug Keller went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tom Spaniol was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher, Charlie Oltz threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, gave up nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Light threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Light went 2-for-4 with a double and Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Charlie Oltz went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Patrick Dolan went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Andy Knudson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Peratalo earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (6/6/2018)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Lakers of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action in Luxemburg. The Brewers collected sixteen hits, including two home runs. The Brewers starting pitcher, Derrick Orth, threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Isaac Matchinsky threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Rhett Fruth closed it out with 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued two walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Five Brewers had multi-hit games, led by Logan Aleshire, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for five big RBIs and he scored two runs. Sam Iten had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-2 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Luke Harren went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored two runs and J. T. Harren went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Derrik Orth went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Casey Underwood went 1-for-3. Shea Rosha went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Sam Matchinsky earned a pair of walks.

The Lakers, starting pitcher, Ryan Skymanski threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Carper threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, six runs, issued three runs and he recorded one strikeouts. Jacob Carper threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Tyler Carper went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Ben Anderson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jacob Carper earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored one run and Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Smith earned a walk and a stolen base, Izzy Carper earned a walk and Ryan Skymanski earned a walk.

Late Result from last weeks Clear Lake tournament

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS TOURNAMENT

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 BECKER BUZZARDS 3

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Buzzards in tournament action. The Stone Poneys, Alex Kreiling started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Andy Knudson had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Logan Peratalo went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and he scored one run. Charlie Oltz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Hopper went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Dallas Haugen went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Jacob Light went 1-for-3 with a double, Shawn LIndsay went 1-for-4 and Spencer Timm scored a run.

MARBLE MALLARDS 15 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 11

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League was defeated in a slugfest by the Mallards of the North Star League. The Stone Poneys, Cameron Knudson started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Nate Nierenhausen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Maurer threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Shawn Lindsay had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with home run for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Josh Schaefer went 3-for-5 with a home run and Dallas Haugen went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Cameron Knudsen went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Andy Knudson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Rudy Sauerer was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Light earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Matt Maurer earned a walk and he scored one run. Ethan Hopper and Logan Peratalo were both hit by a pitch and they scored a run and Charlie Oltz was hit twice by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 9

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by nine hits, including a big grand slam. A good pitching performance by the Stone Poneys, Player/manager, Jeff Amann proved to be the difference. The lefty started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he scattered ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-4 with a grand slam home run and Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Andy Knudson was credited with two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 with a RBI, earned a walk and he scored one run. Charlie Oltz went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Rudy Sauerer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Light went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Maurer earned a pair of walks and he scored one run.

The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Maurer threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Richard Thompson threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Maurer went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Brandon Buesgens went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he earned a walk. Adam Smith went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cory Schmidt went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored one run and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Carper went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Mike Smith went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

MONTROSE WAVERLY STINGERS 1 BECKER BUZZARDS 3

MONTROSE WAVERLY STINGERS 9 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 8