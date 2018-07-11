Town Ball Schedule And Standings

Walter Arce

Roger Mischke's weekly look at Central Minnesota amateur baseball schedules and standings.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 11th

Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Rockies   7:00

Saturday July 14th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Kimball Express   2:00

Sunday July 15th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Luxemburg Brewers  2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Cold Spring Rockies             7:30

Kimball Express @ Eden Valley Hawks         2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 11th

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Stone Poneys     7:30

Friday July 13th

Foley Lumberjacks @ Albertville Villains   7:30

Saturday July 14th

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies             1:30

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clear Lake Lakers 12:00

Sunday July 15th

Clear Lake Lakers @ Foley Lumberjacks   1:30

Albertville Villains @ Becker Bandits          1:30

STEARNS COUNTY

Friday July 13th

Richmond Royals @ St. Martin Martins       8:00

Farming Flames @ Elrosa Saints                 8:00

Sunday July 15th

Greenwald Cubs @ Meire Grove Grovers   1:30

Lake Henry Lakers @ Roscoe Ranger                  1:30

Spring Hill Chargers @ New Munich Silverstreaks 2:00

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

(Playoffs)

Saturday July 13th

Opole Bears @ Avon Lakers 1:30

St. Stephen Steves @ Freeport Black Sox 1:30

Winners @ High Seed/Losers @ High Seed

Sunday July 15th 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES 

NICK BELL INVITATIONAL

At Cold Spring

Friday July 13th thru Sunday July 15th

Friday July 13th

Minneapolis Cobras @ Cold Spring Springers   7:30

Saturday July 14th

Moorhead Brewers @ Cold Spring Springers     11:00

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Sauk Rapids Cyclones     5:00

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Minneapolis Cobras                   7:00

Sunday July 15th

Sauk Rapids Cylcones @ Cold Spring Springers        12:00

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Moorhead Brewers                     2:00

Wednesday July 11th

Cold Spring Springers @ New London-Spicer Twins           7:30

St. Joseph Joes @ Beaudreaus Saints                          7:00

Sartell Muskies @ Avon Lakers                                       6:30

Albertville Villains @ Monticello Polecats                      1:30

Friday July 13th

Kimball Express @ Hutchinson Huskies             7:30

Saturday July 14th

Raymond Rockets @ Elrosa Saints                      7:00

 

LEAGUE STANDINGS

 

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Beaudreaus Saints             3-0

Cold Spring Springers       2-1

Sauk Rapids Cyclones      2-2

Brainerd Bees                      0-4

 

 

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

North

Luxemburg Brewers           10-3

Watkins Clippers                 10-3

Pearl Lake Lakers               4-8

St. Nicholas Nicks               1-11

 

South

Cold Spring Rockies          9-3

St. Augusta Gussies          8-4

Kimball Express                  6-5

Eden Valley Hawks             3-9

 

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sartell Muskies                    11-0

St. Joseph Joes                            8-3

Foley Lumberjacks             8-3

Clear Lake Lakers               4-5

Albertville Villains               1-8

Sartell Stone Poneys                   1-7

Becker Bandits                    1-7

 

STEARNS COUNTY

North

Elrosa Saints              8-2

New Munich                6-4

Spring Hill Chargers 6-5

Meire Grove Grovers 4-7

Greenwald Cubs        2-9

 

South

Richmond Royals      8-2

Lake Henry Lakers    6-3

Roscoe Rangers        5-6

St. Martin Martins       4-7

Farming Flames                  3-8

 

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH (Final)

Avon Lakers               11-2

Freeport Black Sox     7-6

St. Stephen Steves      7-6

Opole Bears                  5-8

St. Wendel Saints        4-9

Roger Mischke

