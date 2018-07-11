Town Ball Schedule And Standings
Roger Mischke's weekly look at Central Minnesota amateur baseball schedules and standings.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
Wednesday July 11th
Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:00
Saturday July 14th
Cold Spring Rockies @ Kimball Express 2:00
Sunday July 15th
St. Augusta Gussies @ Luxemburg Brewers 2:00
Pearl Lake Lakers @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30
Kimball Express @ Eden Valley Hawks 2:00
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Wednesday July 11th
Becker Bandits @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30
Friday July 13th
Foley Lumberjacks @ Albertville Villains 7:30
Saturday July 14th
St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies 1:30
Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clear Lake Lakers 12:00
Sunday July 15th
Clear Lake Lakers @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30
Albertville Villains @ Becker Bandits 1:30
STEARNS COUNTY
Friday July 13th
Richmond Royals @ St. Martin Martins 8:00
Farming Flames @ Elrosa Saints 8:00
Sunday July 15th
Greenwald Cubs @ Meire Grove Grovers 1:30
Lake Henry Lakers @ Roscoe Ranger 1:30
Spring Hill Chargers @ New Munich Silverstreaks 2:00
VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH
(Playoffs)
Saturday July 13th
Opole Bears @ Avon Lakers 1:30
St. Stephen Steves @ Freeport Black Sox 1:30
Winners @ High Seed/Losers @ High Seed
Sunday July 15th 1:30
EXHIBITION GAMES
NICK BELL INVITATIONAL
At Cold Spring
Friday July 13th thru Sunday July 15th
Friday July 13th
Minneapolis Cobras @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30
Saturday July 14th
Moorhead Brewers @ Cold Spring Springers 11:00
Beaudreaus Saints vs. Sauk Rapids Cyclones 5:00
Beaudreaus Saints vs. Minneapolis Cobras 7:00
Sunday July 15th
Sauk Rapids Cylcones @ Cold Spring Springers 12:00
Beaudreaus Saints vs. Moorhead Brewers 2:00
Wednesday July 11th
Cold Spring Springers @ New London-Spicer Twins 7:30
St. Joseph Joes @ Beaudreaus Saints 7:00
Sartell Muskies @ Avon Lakers 6:30
Albertville Villains @ Monticello Polecats 1:30
Friday July 13th
Kimball Express @ Hutchinson Huskies 7:30
Saturday July 14th
Raymond Rockets @ Elrosa Saints 7:00
LEAGUE STANDINGS
LAKEWOOD LEAGUE
Beaudreaus Saints 3-0
Cold Spring Springers 2-1
Sauk Rapids Cyclones 2-2
Brainerd Bees 0-4
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
North
Luxemburg Brewers 10-3
Watkins Clippers 10-3
Pearl Lake Lakers 4-8
St. Nicholas Nicks 1-11
South
Cold Spring Rockies 9-3
St. Augusta Gussies 8-4
Kimball Express 6-5
Eden Valley Hawks 3-9
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Sartell Muskies 11-0
St. Joseph Joes 8-3
Foley Lumberjacks 8-3
Clear Lake Lakers 4-5
Albertville Villains 1-8
Sartell Stone Poneys 1-7
Becker Bandits 1-7
STEARNS COUNTY
North
Elrosa Saints 8-2
New Munich 6-4
Spring Hill Chargers 6-5
Meire Grove Grovers 4-7
Greenwald Cubs 2-9
South
Richmond Royals 8-2
Lake Henry Lakers 6-3
Roscoe Rangers 5-6
St. Martin Martins 4-7
Farming Flames 3-8
VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH (Final)
Avon Lakers 11-2
Freeport Black Sox 7-6
St. Stephen Steves 7-6
Opole Bears 5-8
St. Wendel Saints 4-9
Roger Mischke
The Mat Rat
Guillotine Writer
Class A State Ratings Editor
USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor
St. Cloud Tech College/Amateur Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer
email: matrat@midco.net