Town Ball Schedule And Standings

Roger Mischke's weekly look at Central Minnesota amateur baseball schedules and standings.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 11th

Kimball Express @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:00

Saturday July 14th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Kimball Express 2:00

Sunday July 15th

St. Augusta Gussies @ Luxemburg Brewers 2:00

Pearl Lake Lakers @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30

Kimball Express @ Eden Valley Hawks 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday July 11th

Becker Bandits @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Friday July 13th

Foley Lumberjacks @ Albertville Villains 7:30

Saturday July 14th

St. Joseph Joes @ Sartell Muskies 1:30

Sartell Stone Poneys @ Clear Lake Lakers 12:00

Sunday July 15th

Clear Lake Lakers @ Foley Lumberjacks 1:30

Albertville Villains @ Becker Bandits 1:30

STEARNS COUNTY

Friday July 13th

Richmond Royals @ St. Martin Martins 8:00

Farming Flames @ Elrosa Saints 8:00

Sunday July 15th

Greenwald Cubs @ Meire Grove Grovers 1:30

Lake Henry Lakers @ Roscoe Ranger 1:30

Spring Hill Chargers @ New Munich Silverstreaks 2:00

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

(Playoffs)

Saturday July 13th

Opole Bears @ Avon Lakers 1:30

St. Stephen Steves @ Freeport Black Sox 1:30

Winners @ High Seed/Losers @ High Seed

Sunday July 15th 1:30

EXHIBITION GAMES

NICK BELL INVITATIONAL

At Cold Spring

Friday July 13th thru Sunday July 15th

Friday July 13th

Minneapolis Cobras @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Saturday July 14th

Moorhead Brewers @ Cold Spring Springers 11:00

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Sauk Rapids Cyclones 5:00

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Minneapolis Cobras 7:00

Sunday July 15th

Sauk Rapids Cylcones @ Cold Spring Springers 12:00

Beaudreaus Saints vs. Moorhead Brewers 2:00

Wednesday July 11th

Cold Spring Springers @ New London-Spicer Twins 7:30

St. Joseph Joes @ Beaudreaus Saints 7:00

Sartell Muskies @ Avon Lakers 6:30

Albertville Villains @ Monticello Polecats 1:30

Friday July 13th

Kimball Express @ Hutchinson Huskies 7:30

Saturday July 14th

Raymond Rockets @ Elrosa Saints 7:00

LEAGUE STANDINGS

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Beaudreaus Saints 3-0

Cold Spring Springers 2-1

Sauk Rapids Cyclones 2-2

Brainerd Bees 0-4

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

North

Luxemburg Brewers 10-3

Watkins Clippers 10-3

Pearl Lake Lakers 4-8

St. Nicholas Nicks 1-11

South

Cold Spring Rockies 9-3

St. Augusta Gussies 8-4

Kimball Express 6-5

Eden Valley Hawks 3-9

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sartell Muskies 11-0

St. Joseph Joes 8-3

Foley Lumberjacks 8-3

Clear Lake Lakers 4-5

Albertville Villains 1-8

Sartell Stone Poneys 1-7

Becker Bandits 1-7

STEARNS COUNTY

North

Elrosa Saints 8-2

New Munich 6-4

Spring Hill Chargers 6-5

Meire Grove Grovers 4-7

Greenwald Cubs 2-9

South

Richmond Royals 8-2

Lake Henry Lakers 6-3

Roscoe Rangers 5-6

St. Martin Martins 4-7

Farming Flames 3-8

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH (Final)

Avon Lakers 11-2

Freeport Black Sox 7-6

St. Stephen Steves 7-6

Opole Bears 5-8

St. Wendel Saints 4-9

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer

Class A State Ratings Editor

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor

St. Cloud Tech College/Amateur Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer

email: matrat@midco.net