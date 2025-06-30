TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

(FRIDAY JUNE 27TH)

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

The Cyclones defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them six to three, they were aided by six walks. Ethan Swanson threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Ben Rothstein, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Terrance Moody went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3 with sacrifice fly, a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jeff Solorz had a walk and a RBI. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Dominic Mathies went 1-for-4. Noah Jensen had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Owen Arndt had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Riedeman had a walk and he scored a run.

For Sartell Chase Heying threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cayden Behrmann, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Josh Tinkelenberg went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Miles Simonson went 1-for-4 and Calen O’Connell had three stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run. Parker Schultz, Austin Lahr and Gavin O’Connell had a walk and each scored a run and Steve Brinkerhoff had a walk.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Joes, they each collected five hits, they were aided by eleven walks. Nick Anderson threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Caden King went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Braydon Hanson had two RBIs and a walk. Cale Holthaus had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cal Ulven had two walks and he scored a run and Cole Bovee had two walks and he scored a run. Keenan Macek and Conor Wolenzien both had a walk and each scored a run.

For the Joes Isaac Benesh threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, five runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Blake Kilanowski threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit and one walk.

Their offense was led by Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Karls went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 with walk. Lukas Theisen had a RBI, Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-3, Tanner Blommer and John Huebsch both had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 10 NLS TWINS 3

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Twins, they out hit them eleven to four, including three doubles and a home run. Grant Paffrath threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Knutsen threw one inning, he gave up two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Nate Meyer, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Brayden Skindelien went 2-for-5 for two RBIs. Luke Knutson went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Grant Paffrath went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bennet Schultz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jordan Wosmek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Aiden Anderson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Brandon Carlson had walk and he scored a run and Chi Schneider scored a run.

For the Twins Sam Etterman threw five innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Cayden Hanson threw 1 2/3 innings, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nathan Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Josh Soine went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for-2 with a double and Cayden Hanson went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jett Salonek had two walks and he scored a run, Rylan Shimek scored a runs and Dalton Rambow had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

SACRED HEART SAINTS 5 REGAL EAGLES 4

The Saints defeated their foe the Eagles, they were out hit six to five. Brandon Hobert threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jack Howard went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Grayson Ahrenholz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Hoberg went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run, Landon Tanner had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Brenden Peterson and Ayden Gustafson both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run.

Jordan Wosmek threw three innings, he had three strikeouts, Brandon Wedel threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he had six strikeouts. Nate Meyer threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts

Their offense was led by Aeden Andresen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Grant Paffrath went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Chi Schneider went1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and John Wosmek went 1-for-2. Luke Knutson went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs, Brayden Skindelien had a stolen base and Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch.

DETROIT LAKES LIGERS 14 ALBERTVILLE ANLGERS 4

The Ligers defeated their foe the Anglers, they out hit them eleven to six, they were aided by eight walks. Brad Swiers threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Olstad went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Grady Kirchner went 2-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Reed Klemenston went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Ian Jacobson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Thomas went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Gavin Jacobson had a RBI, with a walk and he scored a run, Brad Swiers went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Justin Huskins went 2-for-4 and Mason Omberg had a stolen base, to walks and he scored a run.

For Albetville Lucas Miller threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Hayden Stark threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cole Moeller went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jordan Schlueter went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Easton Knealing went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Joey Rathman went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Lucas Miller had a RBI, Hayden Stark went 1-for-3 and Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run.

CLEARWATER/CLEAR LAKE TOURNAMENT

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 13 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

The River Cats defeated the Gussies in their first round of the Lakers/ River Cats tournament, they out hit them fourteen to three, including three doubles, one home run and they were aided by six walks. Luke Welle threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Will Kranz threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nick Proshek went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Ty Carper went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and David Novak went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaxon Kenning, went 2-for-2 with a double, a sacrifice fly, for two RBIs, stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Jake Carper went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base and Kaden Haselius went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and A. Smith went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs.

For the Gussies Everett Yarke threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. No. 7 threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Nate B went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base, Zach Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Everett Yarke scored a run.

METRO KNIGHTS 5 CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2

The Knights defeated the River Cats in the second round of the River Cats/Lakers tournament, they out hit them twelve to four, including three doubles and a home run. Travis Richter threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cole Henkel, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and Matt Wilkinson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Angelo Pacyga went 2-for-4 for a RBI, Shane Moore went 1-for-4 with a double for for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Luke Simpson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.

For the Rivercats Stetson Burkman threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he had three strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw five innings, he gave up four hits and he had four strikeouts. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-3, Jake Caper went 1-for-2 and Bryan McCallum had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 3 ELK RIVER LUMBERJACKS 1

The River Cats defeated the Lumberjacks to earn third place in the River Cats/Lakers tournament, they out hit them eight to seven. Andy Nefs threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Bryan McCallum went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-2, Josh Tapio had a walk and Colton Palmer had a walk.

Michael Prosch threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. M. Hanson threw one inning, he gave up a hit and a walk. Sam Stockman went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Bentley Casey went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jacob Mitchell went 2-for-3 an Will Ambrose went 1-for-3 with a double and Jake San went 1-for-3. TJ Reilly had a walk and Joe Holman was hit by a pitch.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 ELK RIVER LUMBERJACKS 3

The Lakers defeated their foe the Lumberjacks, they were out hit seven to three, but a huge three run home run was collected. John Brew threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Tom Gohman threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by B. Brown, he went 1-for-2 with home run for three huge RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Quentin Dukowitz had a RBI and Tom Gohman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3, Caleb Leintz had a walk and he scored a run, Jake Samuelson had a walk and B. Brown had a walk.

For the Lumberjacks Bentley Casey threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. K. Swenson threw one inning, he had one strikeout. Bentley Casey went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Michael Prosch went 1-for-2 for a RBI a walk and he scored a run. Will Ambrose went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and T. J. Reilly went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5 WARROAD MUSKIES 2

The Lakers defeated the Muskies in the 2nd round of the River Cats/Lakers tournament, they out hit them nine to five. Jordan Golombiecki threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by B. Brown, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Jackson Phillip went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Drew Anderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Tom Gohman went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 with stolen base and he scored a run and Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

For the Muskies Vance Klienschmidt threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and he had five strikeouts. Brent Cole went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Landon Thompson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Wesley Schreinder went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nik Carpenter went 1-for-3.

METRO KNIGHTS 7 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 3

The Metro Knights defeated the Lakers to take third place in the River Cats and Clearwater tournament, they out hit them nine to six. S. Anderson threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run and J. Ogden threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts. S. Anderson threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. N. Rolf threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Simpson went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Israel went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and Charlie Jones had a stolen base. Connor Larsen went 1-for-1 with two sacrifice flys for two RBIs and a walk and Caden Stern went 2-for-3 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two run. Caden Carsen went 2-for-3 with triple and a double and he scored two runs.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 0

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they out hit them seven to three and they were aided by seven walks. TJ Harren threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Luke Lindquist threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one walk and Chester Berggren threw two innings, he gave up one walk.

Their offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer, he went 2-for-2, he had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Derrik Orth went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tyler Stang had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Kenning went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein had RBI, a walk and he scored a run.

For the Rockies Evan Acheson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Max Fredin threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he had strikeout. Thad Lieser threw three innings, he retired nine batters. Luke VanErp went 2-for-4 with a double, Thad Lieser went 1-for-2, Brady Leverington and Hunter Fuchs both had a walk and Jake Brinker was hit by a pitch.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them eight to five, Dustin Kramer threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Block went 1-for-2 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Landon Neiman had three walks, one RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch, Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3 and Brendan Ashton scored a run.

For the Hawks Herman Solomon threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk. Austin Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Riley Geislinger threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts and Gabe Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had a strikeout. Mitch Lipinski went 2-for-3, Tripp McCann, Austin Schlangen and Riley Geislinger all went 1-for-3, Jordan Kelm and KJ Quinn had a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3

The Express defeated their league rivals the Nicks, they out hit them eleven to six, including three home runs and a double. Matt Dingmann threw six innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he had a strikeout and Brooks Marquardt threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cade Marquardt had two home runs for four RBIs and a stolen base. Joe Hess went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tommy Friesen went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Austin Ruehle went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk, a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Cody Leither went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Johnson went 1-for-4. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and two walks, Adam Beyer went 1-for-3 and Ashton Hanan had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Nicks Andrew Bautch threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Travis Hansen thew six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs an two walks.

Their offense was led by Dylan Rausch went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kaiden Rausch went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and Connor Lincoln went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 and Tanner Anderson had a RBI. Damian Lincoln had a walk, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Andray Stang went 1-for-2. B. Ranson, Alex Foehrenbacher and Travis Hansen all had a walk.

AVON LAKERS 7 BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 4

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Billy Goats, they out hit them thirteen to eight, Drew Lieser threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had three strikeouts. Reece Gregory threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jack Theisen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Elian Mezquita went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Reece Gregory went 2-for-4 with a walk and Kayden Mork went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Philippi went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 with walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann was hit by a pitch.

For the Billygoats Matt Tautges threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reese Young threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had three strikeouts.

Jack Suska went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Max Barclay went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matt Tautges went 2-for-5, Lane Girtz had a RBI and Noah Boser went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Kummet went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Travis Kahl went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-4.

FERGUS FALL HURRICANES 12 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 11

(June 26th Thursday)

The Hurricanes defeated their rivals the Mudcats, they each collected fourteen hits, Pete Gaustad threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Ethan Gronwold threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and three walks. Adam Johnson threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Adam Johnson went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Thielke went 3-for-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Logan Larson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, with a walk and he scored a run. Parker Thielke went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Carson Fronning went 2-for-6 and he scored two runs. Ethan Gronwald went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Peter Gaustad went 1-for-2, Hunter Powers had a walk and he scored a run and Jon Griffin scored a run.

For the Mudcats Gavin Gast threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Gavin Quade threw two innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he had a strikeouts. Tommy Horan threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs and one walk. Carter Heinsch threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aaron Reierson went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. David Dorsey went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Nowacki went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Carter Heinsch went 2-for-6 for two RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Isaac Howe went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, three walks and he scored a run. Toby Sayles went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch an he scored a run and Dylan Inniger went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 3 ANOKA BUCS 2

(Sunday June 22nd)

The Cyclones defeated their foe the Bucs, they out hit them nine to six. Vince Murn threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

They were led by Luke Pakkala on offense, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jeff Solorz went 2-for-3. Terrance Moody and Noah Jensen both went 1-for-3 and each scored a run. Nolan Hemker, Vince Murn and Griffin Rothstein all went1-for-3.

OPOLE BEARS 3 ST. NICK NICKS 0

(SATURDAY JUNE 28th

The Bears defeated their foe the Nick, they out hit them ten to two, Isaiah Folsom threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. David Hemen threw 1 2/3 innings, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Bieniek went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Maverick Novitski went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Schmitz went 2-for-4 and Isiah Folsom went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 1-for-5 and Dominick Hoika went 1-for-4. Tate Lange went 1-for-4 and A. Lange has a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Travis Hansen threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Alex Foehrenbacher threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk and Caiden Braun threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout. Connor Lincoln went 1-for-2, Damien Lincoln went 1-for-1, Andray Strang had a walk and Nick Wiseman was hit by a pitch.

(SUNDAY JUNE 29th)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3

The Springers defeated their league foe the Joes, they out hit them fourteen to four, including four doubles and a home run. Jack Arnold threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he had a strikeout. Paul Dorr threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts and Brady Klehr threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 2-for-4 with a Grand Slam and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs and Brady Klehr went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brian Hansen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs and Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two run, Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nolan Vanloy had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

For the Joes Lukas Thiesen threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up gave up twelve hits, seven runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Tanner Blommer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Staller went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brandon Bissett went 2-for-2, Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Jonah Schneider was hit by pitch.