Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.

They've been around since 2014 and their videos have garnered over 188 million views and they do a good job. Under the about us section it gives this description:

Come and join Taylor and Kyle as they meander their way through the hallowed halls of Horror Fictions and Fandom. Here at Top 5 Scary Videos, nothing is off the table when it comes to breaking down the things that go bump in the night, and then compiling them for your viewing enjoyment into a Top 5 Scary List. Be it horror cinema, Gothic literature, urban legends, creepy history or the mysterious tales of long lost civilization - we've got a list for you.

And thankfully a list of the "Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota You Should Never Visit" was among one of their videos. Uploaded just this year, on May 19, 2022 and has already gotten nearly 20,000 views. See if you agree or if you have actually visited any of on the list. Starting with five and counting down to one, here they are:

5.) Palmer House Hotel:

My take away, be aware of the ghost LUCY!

Top 5 Scary Videos via YouTube

4.) Soap Factory:

Located in Minneapolis and has haunted tours in the basement where you must be 18+ and sign waivers (I'm going to say that's a NO for me)!

Top 5 Scary Videos via YouTube

3.) First Avenue:

This is one place I have actually been to a couple of times for concerts, thankfully no spooky business while I was there, but sounds like there have been several stories of paranormal activity from visitors on seeing as told by HauntedHouses.com, the;

Spirit of a Suicidal Woman. The apparition of a blonde woman wears a green jacket. Often appears to staff and patrons of this musical venue club.

Top 5 Scary Videos via YouTube

2.) Schmidt Brewery:

There are many stories around this building and it's said to have had mysterious bad luck surrounding it since 1855.

Top 5 Scary Videos via YouTube

1.) Forepaugh's Restaurant:

A very tragic sad story surrounds the haunting of this now permanently closed restaurant:

Top 5 Scary Videos via YouTube

To which Lucy (not the ghost) the narrator does a great job explaining on all of these in the video here:

Now the question still remains, Do you agree or believe these are the 5 most haunted places in Minnesota? Or do you know of something even more haunted? Please share with me, meganz@mix949.com

