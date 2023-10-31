TODAY! Here’s a Look at Our Community Events!

1

Trunk or Treat, Tuesday, October 31, 5-6:30 pm or until gone.

Petra Lutheran Church, 1049 1st Ave N, Sauk Rapids, MN, 56379.

Bring the kids to trick-or-treat around the parking lot. Warm up inside with a snack and cider.

