Tip Leads to Arrest Of Felon With Guns in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - A tip led to the arrest of a felon in possession of a handgun and the seizure of guns and drugs in Becker.

Sunday night, October 29th, the Becker Police Department received a tip of a person said to be in possession of a handgun while being a convicted felon.

At about 6:30 p.m., officials say the suspect was spotted driving in Becker and stopped. A search of the vehicle found an extended, loaded handgun magazine.

A warrant was obtained for additional searches that found:

A loaded Glock 10mm handgun, more magazines and ammunition, and two baggies, or 74 grams, a substance that field tested as cocaine in another vehicle the suspect had been driving earlier in the day.

A Glock 9mm handgun with hundreds of rounds of various ammunition was found at a house in the 14000 block of Central Avenue in Becker.

The suspect, 46-year-old James Warren of Becker, was taken to the Sherburne County Jail pending charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm and 1st Degree Controlled Substance Possession.

