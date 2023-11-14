Time Is Running Out! Grab Your Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Ticket Before They’re All Gone
MINNESOTA MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE TICKETS SELLING FAST
The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets are dwindling away quickly now. This morning, I checked the Minnesota Lottery site and we were down to 10% of tickets remaining, which means, if you want your chance to win a million dollars, you may need to grab your tickets soon.
AMAZING PRIZES
This year the prizes have been upgraded! There will be two people winning a million dollars and they've added two new levels of winning, including $50,000 prizes and lots of $200 prizes.
LAST YEAR
Last year, 43,000 tickets were sold on Tuesday, October 24th, 2022; the first day of the raffle. Tickets were sold out last year within the first 23 days.
This year, there are 3,355 MORE prizes than there were last year, and instead of selling 700,000 tickets, 800,000 were up for grabs this year.
At $10 a pop, it's a chance for you to win at least a little bit of the $515,000 in prizes that will be handed out this year.
FEELING GOOD ABOUT THE MINNESOTA MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE
This is one raffle I don't feel bad playing as 43 million dollars has gone to the state of Minnesota since the raffle began 17 years ago. Since 1990, the Minnesota Lottery has generated $3.5 million dollars for programs that benefit the state, including preserving, restoring, and protecting our environment, improving bike and walking trails, lakes, and more. You can read about all the different programs and where the money goes by visiting mnlottery.com.
