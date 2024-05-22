Timberwolves To Host Block Parties For West Finals Games

The Minnesota Timberwolves will host a "Wolves Back" block party on Friday night for game two of the Western Conference Finals. The block party, presented by Treasure Island Casino, will be hosted in Minneapolis.

“We are so excited to kick-off the Western Conference Finals this week, activating downtown in a variety of ways, including a ‘Wolves Back’ Block Party on Friday,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke in a statement. “It’s an incredible time to be a Timberwolves fan and we look forward to providing the best fans in the NBA with exciting opportunities to gather and celebrate Wolves basketball.”

For Wednesday's game one, a dozen downtown Minneapolis bars will host official watch parties. Each stop will include giveaways like food, drinks, sunglasses and koozies.

Friday's "Wolves Back" party begins at 4 p.m. and will include live programming and entertainment, DJs, food and beverage offerings, fan activations and appearances by Wolves alumni and broadcasters.

In addition to the pregame events, the game itself will be shown on a large screen on a stage.

Pregame entertainment incudes music by Nur-D and DJ Cav, a Chick-fil-A trailer with sandwiches available for purchase and the Timberwolves team store truck.

The 'Wolves Back' block party is free but does require a ticket, which can be reserved at this link.

"This is a moment 20 years in the making," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "So, today's the day to bring ya a** downtown and support our Wolves."