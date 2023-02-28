Three St. Cloud Residents Earn Big, Little Of the Year Honors

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three central Minnesota volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota are being recognized.

Nate Molitor, Kaela Kopp and Olivia Bauerly were selected to receive an award for going above and beyond in their roles as mentors and their advocacy of the program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota serves youth between the ages of 5 and 21 in Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, and northern Wright County.

NATE MOLITOR:

Molitor was named Big Brother of the Year. He wanted to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters because of the phenomenal role models he's had in his life. He know just how lucky he was to have those experiences, and wanted to give back and make a difference.

KAELA KOPP:

Kopp was named Big Sister of the Year. She grew up with two sisters and had always wanted a little brother, so when she was matched during her senior year of college it was like a dream come true.

OLIVIA BAUERLY:

Bauerly is the High School Big Sister of the Year in Central Minnesota. She had heard positive stories about Big Brothers Big Sisters, so she joined the program as a High School Big Sister in mid-pandemic. Her match started virtually, and ended up becoming virtual again when her little moved, but the two have maintained contact and consistent meetings.

