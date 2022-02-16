Three Central Minnesota Alpine Skiers Compete at State Tournament

BIWABIK -- Three central Minnesota downhill skiers are heading home after competing among the best in the state.

Abby Wright, Ashley Stolt, and Emma Dols skied in the individual competition at the 2022 MSHSL Alpine Skiing State Tournament today Wednesday. The girls are all members of the St. Cloud Breakaways Alpine Ski Club.

The tournament’s dual course race was held at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik. Dols finished in 25th place with a combined time of 1:24.60. Wright finished in 42nd place with a combined time of 1:28.22. Stolt finished in 80th place after failing to complete the first run and finishing the second run with a time of 43.86.

First place went to Duluth East’s Lauren Carlson who completed both runs with a total time of 1:18.14. First place in the team competition went to Minnetonka.

