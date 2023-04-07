This Was Named “Best in the World” And It’s In Minnesota

Love to be outside... in the wilderness with a giant dark sky? I mean one where you can see everything around you only illuminated by the moon and stars... no city lights.

The area in Minnesota where you can do that is the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. National Geographic's Traveler magazine has named Northern Minnesota, specifically the BWCA as one of the best in the world for stargazing.

Remember what it's like to view the stars in a planetarium? When you view the stars where there is little to no artificial light around, it's like that... only looking at the real sky. That makes it so much cooler. You can see the constellations, sometimes the Northern Lights (which have been very impressive lately) and all of it while hanging out in one of the most peaceful areas in Minnesota.

They even have some dome rentals you can stay in with an open window roof. That way you can enjoy the night sky all year round without worrying about it being at a temperature that may be uncomfortable.

Time to plan a trip to Northern Minnesota, the BWCA and maybe even one of those dome airbnbs. Great weekend getaway for the family.

