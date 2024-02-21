This St. Cloud Restaurant Pulled Their Tip Jar ‘Due To Theft’

It seems that since the pandemic the option to tip is just about everywhere. Well not at Jet's Pizza in downtown St. Cloud. A picture of a note taped to the counter says that 'due to theft' the tip jar won't be displayed on the counter anymore. SMH.

I saw the photo on a social media page and had to ask the person who posted it if it was indeed genuine, that person said it was, and they had just snapped the pic earlier in the week.

Image Credit Stephanie Hanson via Facebook Image Credit Stephanie Hanson via Facebook loading...

The note reads:

Due to theft, we no longer have a tips jar. Our kitchen works hard to ensure great service so any and all tips are truly appreciated. Please hand cash tips directly to your cashier. THANK YOU!!

Are times that tough that people need to make off with tip jars?

Now, there are products out there that can lock into the countertop to prevent theft, and maybe that will be the direction Jet's Pizza in downtown St. Cloud will take.

Image Credit: Amazon.com Image Credit: Amazon.com loading...

Not sure what to leave for a tip? The website tipthepizzaguy.com suggests the following: 15% for normal service, with a $2 minimum; 20% for excellent service; 10% or less for poor service; at least 10% for orders of $50 or more.

Get our free mobile app

I hope whoever took off with the tip jar really needed it, and hopefully, the people who stop by Jet's on a regular basis remember to leave a tip with the cashier, rather than just walking out with their dinner.

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures