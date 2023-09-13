This Sauk Rapids Intersection Doubles As A Personality Test

I'm not sure why, exactly, but the intersection where you turn left onto 2nd Street North from Benton Drive is an absolute aggression-fest. You can tell a lot about a person based on how they navigate the double-turn lane and proceed across the bridge.

First, there are the reasonable people who know they will be turning right onto River Avenue in less than a half-mile, so they line up in the proper (right-side) turn lane. Yes, sometimes there are several cars in this half of the turn lane and, yes, there is a slight chance that with so many cars on that side that you may have to wait a whole 45 seconds for the next green light.

However, that is a chance you are willing to take as a calm, reasonable Sauk Rapids motorist. Besides, what's the rush?

However, there are also the people who see three or four cars on the right side and decide they will take the pole position in the left-side turn lane despite them needing to make the very same right turn on Riverside that the folks in the other turn line will be making.

Then, when the light turns green they absolutely peel out as fast as they can in a desperate race to cut off anyone and everyone that dares to be in the lane they so desire. Sometimes the person in the right lane resists these overtures and a potentially dangerous neck-and-neck battle takes place on the bridge.

Speeding up to 50 mph, these folks will stop at nothing to get over into the right lane... maybe with a signal, maybe not. Regardless, they WILL be coming over and they WILL NOT be calmly filing into traffic behind you. Consider yourself warned.

If you've driven on this road before, you know exactly what I am talking about. So, which one are you?