This Remarkably Simple Thing Should Be In Every MN Hotel Room!

I recently stayed at a hotel in Minneapolis for a quick weekend getaway. I grew up in South Minneapolis and every now and then it's good to get back there for a visit. But there's one thing that drives me crazy in a hotel room. It's something that's missing in EVERY hotel I stay in.

It's a super simple thing that I can't imagine even costs any extra to install. It just has to be pre-planned when building or renovating a hotel, but apparently it never is. I think the problem is that it's only needed for women and maybe there just aren't enough women taking part in the architecture or interior design of a hotel room?

Anyway, after I checked in and got to my room, I took a look around like you do when you get to a hotel you've never stayed in before and this very small and super simple thing made me do a happy dance when I saw it.

That's the shower floor and the corner of the shower has that simple little foot rest. Ladies, tell me this isn't something that makes you celebrate when you see it? We need something to rest our foot on so we can shave our legs. It seems so simple yet it's always missing from hotel rooms.

Without it we're doing weird contortions trying to keep the soap on our leg and not let the water wash it off when bending over to shave. Also, trying not to slip and fall down at the same time.

While we're at it, can we talk about the lack of shelf space in hotel bathrooms? I'm constantly lining up things like razors, body wash and other containers on the floor of the shower! Anyway, I digress. One thing at a time.

How can we get Minnesota to lead the way on this foot-rest-in-the-shower movement?!

