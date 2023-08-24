I've got some sad news to share, and the worst part of sharing this news is that there isn't much to sharing it. It appears that the comfortable Pease Cafe in Pease has closed its doors, and they've been closed I guess for about a month now.

I came across the news of the closure from the Union Times online newspaper, as they wrote about the closure of the cafe and the effect it has had on other businesses in Pease.

It was just this past May when we shared that the Pease Cafe was named one "of the 10 'Humble little restaurants that are so worth the visit". Apparently, it was just two months later, in July, that the owner according to the online newspaper "just walked out and closed" the place.

From what I can tell it seems like the cafe closed around July 12th, as Braun's Market, also located in Pease posted to social media looking for food trucks who would want to do business out of their parking lot.

I did reach out to the Pease Cafe on whether the cafe would reopen at any point or if the business was going to be listed for sale, but I haven't heard back about those questions.

Hopefully, at some point, the business can either be sold or reopened, as that cafe really helped bring people into the tiny town of Pease, and with it being closed there aren't as many visitors to the area.

With the closure of the Pease Cafe, we are going to need another tremendous small-town cafe, so let us know what small-town cafe you like to go to using the chat feature on our app.

