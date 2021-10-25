Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday. It's all about giving and receiving candy, and dressing up in costumes, what's not to love?!

As a kid who grew up in Minnesota, I did run into one issue with Halloween. The daytime temperature for Halloween in Minnesota is usually between 40 and 50 degrees, and nighttime temperatures are normally in the mid-30s.

That means that paper-thin costume dress you got to go trick-or-treating as your favorite Disney princess isn't going to be warm enough, and your mom will be telling you to put on a jacket. And a hat. And mittens.

WHICH TOTALLY DEFEATS THE PURPOSE OF A COSTUME.

I had a crazy-cat-lady phase as a child where I went as a cat for Halloween multiple years in a row. But I could never just be a cat, I always had to be a cat in a jacket. One year I went as Hannah Montana and thank goodness that getup included a jean jacket, otherwise I would've been Hannah Montana in a winter coat.

I'm not sure if it still happens, but my friends and I always got asked what we were dressed up as because our costumes weren't visible under our finest outerwear. That's triggering as a child who spent way too much time working on their costume.

Kids in warmer states don't know how good they have it for Halloween. Jackets ruined many a Halloween costume in this state, and will continue to do so for all time.

For all you kids (and parents) that put so much effort into a costume, only to have it covered by a coat, I see you, I feel you, and your hard work wasn't for nothing. I still have candy for you.

