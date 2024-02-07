MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

Well we know that there are at least two newly minted millionaires here in Minnesota, thanks to the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle, that is the kind of change you'll need in your bank account to buy this incredible Twin Cities home. The home has an indoor pool and a great entertainment setup both inside and out. So how much will this house set you back? Right now the asking price is $1,499,999.

The home is being listed by Gregg Larson of Coldwell Banker Realty, and the home is located in Plymouth. Here is how the home is described in the online listing.

Winding, wooded lane leads to this mid-century style home sited on nearly 5-acres of privacy. Anchored by a massive 3-sided fireplace, this sprawling architectural floor plan features soaring vaults, flagstone flooring and an indoor resort-style pool and entertainment room. Main floor living includes center island kitchen with Wolf and Subzero, multiple gathering spaces and four bedrooms including primary bedroom with private luxury bath and wall of glass opening to deck/patio with woodland views. Pool room features water slide, spa, entertainment room, wet bar, and a dedicated climate control system. Additional features include an elevator, large storage spaces and workshop. Outside features multiple entertaining spaces, putting green and a wooded path leading to a huge level lawn. Demand location minutes to 394, Downtown Wayzata and Wayzata Schools.

After reading that description it certainly seems like the perfect home for someone who likes lots of friends and or family coming over with all the room to entertain people.

The home itself was built in 1978 and has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms to go with a putting green, indoor pool, and elevator!

Now that you are interested in this beauty, how about we check out what it looks like inside?

