This Minnesota Indoor Flea Market Embraces the Winter Season
The Winter Weather that so many have been longing for is at least getting closer. The forecast for this weekend is calling for temps to be in the single digits during the day and subzero at night.
I’m guessing that’s why this event is named what it is. The “Brrrzaar Indoor Flea Market” is going to be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in New Brighton.
Brightwood Hills Golf Course is the host site for this curated flea market event which will be held inside the club house. This is the first of a month-long weekend flea market events apart of the “Brave the Brrr”, which is designed to celebrate winter.
The hours for the indoors flea market is Friday are from 3-7pm and then on Saturday and Sunday the event is open from 11am-7pm.
There are twelve vendors that are slated to be in attendance all three days. Those vendors include;
Madison Marti Designs which feature Minnesota themed art
Knife River Customs: Knives and Woodwork
BC Stonewear- Jewelry
Home Body Mn- Candles
Adventure Jewels- Jewelry
Freeze Dried Foodies- Freeze Dried Foods
Ricks Raw Honey- Honey
Cakes and Sweets by Danielle
Fusion Bouzion- Infused Craft Cocktails
Isadore Nuts- Gourmet Nuts
Mabel Concessions- Kettle Corn
And
Bodhi CBD- CBD Products
There will also be food trucks available all three days.
On Friday choose from tasty options from:
The Egg Roll Queen
Las Twins Mexican Cuisine
Thumbs Cookies
On Saturday and Sunday these three food trucks will be there from 11am-7pm.
Youniversal Waffles
El Jefe’s Taco Truck
North Star Mini Doughnuts
If you are not someone who enjoys spending time out in the cold of winter, this is a way for you to get out of the house and be able to limit your time outside.
