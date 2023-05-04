This Minnesota Handmade Pontoon Screams Summertime Fun – It Could Be Yours!

LOOKING FOR ATTENTION? THIS MIGHT DO THE TRICK!

Summertime in Minnesota is all about having fun. If you are looking for some water, summertime fun with your friends, family, and neighbors, this might be just the thing you need to bring on the fun! This delightfully fun pontoon is listed for $1,000 and apparently, it IS legal! Check it out.

Paul Wagner/Facebook Marketplace

THIS PONTOON COULD BE YOURS

The Seller of this pontoon says this is the cheapest way for you and all your friends to get on the lake this summer. My question was, 'Is this legal?' His answer? Yes. He's done it. The Seller says this can be legally registered with the state, and holds up to 10 people.

Paul Wagner/Facebook Marketplace

HILARIOUS HAND-CRAFTED FUN IN THE SUN

This handmade Pontoon was built with a 2 x 4f frame and 1-inch decking. The floats are 55-gallon marine-grade barrels. There are also two plastic storage benches that are secured to the deck of the pontoon The pontoon also has a foldable, wooden table, that is also secured to the deck.

Paul Wagner/Facebook Marketplace

LOOK WHAT'S INCLUDED WITH YOUR PURCHASE

The pontoon's total weight is 300 pounds. But that's not all! There's more!

You will also get the following:

Battery 1: 12 volt, 135 amp hour

Battery 2: 12 volt, 114 amp hour

Motor 1: MinnKota Transom Mount

Motor 2: MinnKota bow mount with remote steering

Trailer: Mechanically, this trailer is in good shape. However; it needs new brake light wiring.

The exterior of the pontoon is white in color, while the interior is listed as being grey.

Does this have your name written all over it? Perhaps you could make the purchase and then literally put your name all over it!

If you've got $1,000, this bad boy could be yours! Click HERE to learn more.

