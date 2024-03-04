This Minnesota Car Dealership Is Offering A Unique And Edible Throw-In With Purchase

Just when you think that you have seen it all, along comes a Minnesota car dealer with an offer you can't refuse.

You've seen it in the movies: a car salesperson reaches a crossroads in their pitch and invariably will ask the customer 'what it will take' to get them in the car.

Typically, a reduction in the asking price and/or an added option is requested and the dance continues.

However, Toyota of Burnsville (about 20 minutes south of Minneapolis) is offering something a little less common, specifically a 100 lb bag of rice, to get you behind the wheel of a vehicle from their lot.

A flyer posted on Reddit details the dealership's unique sales pitch, delivered via mailer:

"At Burnsville Toyota, you matter. Our team is here to help you find the vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Stop in and you will see the difference! At Burnsville Toyota we have over 300 vehicles for you to choose from. Take advantage of our inventory, as well as our offer of a complimentary 100 lb bag of rice with your purchase. This offer and inventory won't last long, so stop by Burnsville Toyota today to experience customer service like you've never experienced before!"

The fine print stipulates a one-bag limit per customer, and that the offer must be mentioned at the time of purchase. The offer expires on May 31st, 2024.

