This Minnesota Business Was Named ‘Best of’ By The New York Times

COLD WINTERS CALL FOR WARM BLANKETS

How important are really good, warm blankets for people who live in Minnesota? Apparently, they are pretty important; not just for people in our state, but to people all across the country that live in cold climates.

KEEPIN' IT COZY

The New York Times product testing section called Wirecutter has just named the 7 best blankets, and Faribault Woolen Mills has made the list.

Jackie Reeve is the bed and bath writer for Wirecutter and has spent hundreds of hours researching and testing fabrics and textiles for sheets, flannel sheets, bath towels, and more. Jackie is also a quilter, so being a lover of blankets, Jackie says making them and sleeping under them is one of her life passions.

Faribault Woolen Mills blanket called The Pure and Simple Wool Blanket states that the blanket is her best pick for someone looking for a washable wool blanket, and also stated that it was "pleasantly coarse and scratchy, but not so rough that it irritates the skin."

BLANKETS THAT ARE WORTH THE PRICE

The blanket sells for about $275, which isn't an inexpensive blanket, but it is worth the price, as this is the kind of blanket that will last for years and years, and provide the warmth you are looking for on a cold winter night.

Jackie also said that the blanket was gorgeous, had great machine washability, and was very warm. The blanket comes in a variety of colors and sizes from Twin to King, which you will pay $325 for. You can find the other companies that made the top seven by reading the article by clicking here.

