This Handsome Guy, JoJo, Needs A Home And Family
Say hello to Jojo! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer so not much is known about his past. Jojo is a big, energetic boy who tends to jump on people when he gets excited but is otherwise calm and mellow.
He gets along well with other dogs but should not go to a home with cats due to his prey drive. Slow, proper introductions are always recommended when meeting new people and/or pets. Jojo is a big cuddle bug who would love to sit in your lap and be pet all day long!
He has had some potty training and has been doing well so we recommend him to be on a schedule with positive reinforcement to keep at it. He keeps his cage clean and does well on a leash and would love to be part of your family!
JoJo currently weighs about 70 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!
