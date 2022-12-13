This Handsome Guy, JoJo, Needs A Home And Family

Say hello to Jojo! This beautiful boy came to TCHS as a transfer so not much is known about his past. Jojo is a big, energetic boy who tends to jump on people when he gets excited but is otherwise calm and mellow.

He gets along well with other dogs but should not go to a home with cats due to his prey drive. Slow, proper introductions are always recommended when meeting new people and/or pets. Jojo is a big cuddle bug who would love to sit in your lap and be pet all day long!

He has had some potty training and has been doing well so we recommend him to be on a schedule with positive reinforcement to keep at it. He keeps his cage clean and does well on a leash and would love to be part of your family!

JoJo currently weighs about 70 pounds. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

Animals Fostered 1,236

Animals Placed 4,499

Number of Animals Transferred In 743

Total Surgeries

3,099

CHECK IT OUT: Top 100 '70s Rock Albums

Top 100 Classic Rock Artists