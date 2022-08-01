This FREE Historical Park Is A Short Day Trip Away From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]

This FREE Historical Park Is A Short Day Trip Away From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]

As a kid there were a few field trips we would take every year. A trip to the local stream to collect water samples and eat a bagged lunch, a trip to the museum to see artifacts and eat a bagged lunch, etc.

In elementary school we usually took a trip to Murphy's Landing, a park that featured buildings from the 1800's that had been moved into a single area for tours and demonstrations.

I had long since forgotten about Murphy's Landing when my brother and I decided to go for a walk along the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Sunday afternoon. Just by chance, we stumbled upon Murphy's Landing again!

Google Maps
loading...

Now called "The Landing," it has been transformed into a FREE park featuring all of the buildings and demonstrations of the past along with a fun hiking trail along the river itself.

loading...

 

PHOTO: Dave Overlund
loading...

The main entrance features some key information like a map, the park hours and background info on the park.

loading...

A sign out front lets visitors know which activities are planned for that day.

loading...

The train depot is the one of the first buildings you will see on your tour.

loading...

This town hall building was built in 1893 and was moved from Orono, MN to its current spot in Shakopee.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund
loading...

This is an example of an "upper-middle class home" from the 1860's. Known as the "Atwater House," it was moved from Minneapolis.

loading...

This church was built in Shakopee in 1868.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund
loading...

This home belonged to a banker, who had his home 'built to impress.' It was built in 1889 and moved from Lakeville, MN.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund
loading...

This boarding house was built in 1865 and is made out of "Shakopee Red" bricks made with dark clay found near the Minnesota River.

 

PHOTO: Dave Overlund
loading...

The general store, like the other buildings, is decorated and stocked just like they would have been over a hundred years ago.

PHOTO: Dave Overlund
loading...

This is a mid-1800's schoolhouse where kids of all ages learned.

loading...

This was a trading post built in 1844. It is believed to be the oldest standing home in Scott County.

loading...

This is a sugar shack that was built for the evaporation of water in maple sap.

In addition to the buildings and trails, there is also a short (a mile or so) hiking trail near the river that features a lot of great views!

loading...

Home for Sale in St. Cloud Features Pool and Volleyball Court

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top