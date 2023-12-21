This For Sale Online Minnesota Item Is Tops Right Now

Are you looking for that last-minute holiday gift? This Minnesota item appears to be flying off the virtual shelves right now. So what Minnesota item is so hot right now? That would be the 'old' Minnesota state flag. Amazon has seen more Minnesota state flags being ordered this month than it had previously.

Since the 'new' Minnesota state flag was announced, people have had two reactions to it. People either like it or hate it, and for many Central Minnesotans, the latter is the popular reaction.

Get our free mobile app

For the people who like the 'old' flag more there are plenty of options on Amazon to order. Many of those 'old' flags are seeing an uptick in views and orders as some have been ordered more than 1000 times.

Image Credit: Amazon.com Image Credit: Amazon.com loading...

Amazon also has vendors that are selling the new version of the state flag even though the legislature hasn't officially adopted it yet.

Image Credit: Amazon.com Image Credit: Amazon.com loading...

There are even 'incorrect' versions of the Minnesota state flag for sale, you know which one I am referring too...

Image Credit: Amazon.com Image Credit: Amazon.com loading...

There was some non-official research into seeing if the 'old' state flag was selling better now that it is being retired. I searched other state flags on Amazon and didn't see the same thing I saw when I looked at Minnesota, only Texas was close to the amount of state flags being sold on Amazon.

I'm sure the number of 'old' state flags being bought will only increase as we get closer to May 11th, and or when the Legislature formally adopts the new seal and flag.

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night

St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures