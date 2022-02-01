This Cute MN Town Was Named “Most Romantic Midwestern Getaway”

Looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other?

Good news: you won't have to go far! Red Wing, Minnesota has been named a "Most Romantic Midwestern Getaway" by Travel Curator!

"Embrace Midwestern culture with a trip to Red Wing, Minnesota," Travel Curator writes. The article goes on to highlight Red Wing Depot and Pottery Place Mall for shopping, St. James Hotel for lunch, Sorin's Bluff and Colvill Park for views and exploring, The Port for dinner and Round Barn Farm for a good night's rest and breakfast the next morning.

Red Wing was one of five Midwest destinations to make Travel Curator's list of "Most Romantic," joining the likes of Door County, WI; South Haven, MI; Traverse City, MI; and Black Hills, SD.

Located along the Mississippi River, Red Wing is rich in history and culture, from Red Wing Shoes...

...to plenty of outdoor hiking and activities...

...arts and crafts...

...to food and drinks.

Here are some additional ideas for your visit to Red Wing:

SHOPPING

- Bordertown Made

- Cut Above Home

- Deleon Jewelers

- Fair Trade Books

- Josephson's Clothing

- Lake Pepin Pearl Button Company

- Larry's Jugs and Antiques

- Red Wing Bicycle Co. & Outfitter

- Vyntage Vinyl

OUTDOORS

- BrianK's Eagle Tour

- Broken Paddle Guided Tours

- Hahn's Fishing Guide Service

- National Eagle Center

- Red Wing Water Park

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

- Anderson Center at Towerview

- Big Turn Music Festival

- Red Wing Arts

- Treasure Island Resort & Casino

At just two hours away from St. Cloud, Red Wing is an easy drive for the day or a romantic weekend getaway. See Travel Curator's full article here.

