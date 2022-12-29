This Cold Spring Home For Sale Has A Treat For Harry Potter Fans
There are a lot of reasons to like this home for sale in Cold Spring including the 3,003 square feet, five bedrooms and three baths. For Harry Potter fans there is an even bigger reason to fall in love with this house!
While some homes use the under-stairs area for storage or a litter box, this home uses its area for an homage to the Harry Potter series with a "Platform 9 3/4" themed nook.
For those unfamilair with the series, I'll let the Harry Potter fandom site explain:
"Platform Nine and Three-Quarters (Platform 9¾) was a platform at King's Cross Station in London. Magically concealed behind the barrier between Muggle Platforms Nine and Ten, this Platform was where Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students boarded the Hogwarts Express every 1 September, in order to attend school.
In order for someone to get onto Platform Nine and Three-Quarters, they had to walk directly at the apparently solid barrier dividing Platforms Nine and Ten."
The home is listed by Rhonda Green/Edina Realty/Kayla Deters and is currently priced at $450,000.
This beautiful, wooded oasis is waiting to be your next home! Modified two story, 5 bed, 3 bath home with plenty of space. The main level greets you with an open concept living, dining and kitchen area to entertain guests or spend time relaxing watching the wildlife out the expansive windows across the back of the home overlooking the wooded backyard. Main floor office boasts comforting natural light. Upper level houses three same floor bedrooms, a full bath and master with large walk-in closet. Venture to the lower level finished with beautiful woodwork, built in entertainment center, stone accent and wood stove to keep you warm on our cool MN winter days. Under the stairs you will find a playroom with a dutch door to add some whimsy to a beautiful space. Continue on to find the “secret” bedroom behind the bookshelf door. Basement complete with 3/4 bath with beautiful tiled shower and in floor heat. Don’t miss out on this beautiful, unique house that is calling you home!