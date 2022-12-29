This Cold Spring Home For Sale Has A Treat For Harry Potter Fans

There are a lot of reasons to like this home for sale in Cold Spring including the 3,003 square feet, five bedrooms and three baths. For Harry Potter fans there is an even bigger reason to fall in love with this house!

While some homes use the under-stairs area for storage or a litter box, this home uses its area for an homage to the Harry Potter series with a "Platform 9 3/4" themed nook.

For those unfamilair with the series, I'll let the Harry Potter fandom site explain:

"Platform Nine and Three-Quarters (Platform 9¾) was a platform at King's Cross Station in London. Magically concealed behind the barrier between Muggle Platforms Nine and Ten, this Platform was where Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students boarded the Hogwarts Express every 1 September, in order to attend school. In order for someone to get onto Platform Nine and Three-Quarters, they had to walk directly at the apparently solid barrier dividing Platforms Nine and Ten."

Rhonda Green Edina Realty Kayla Deters Rhonda Green Edina Realty Kayla Deters loading...

Rhonda Green Edina Realty Kayla Deters Rhonda Green Edina Realty Kayla Deters loading...

attachment-HP3 loading...

The home is listed by Rhonda Green/Edina Realty/Kayla Deters and is currently priced at $450,000.