I love looking at everyone's cheerful holiday displays and when I saw this, I just had to share it!

Val and Mike Lambrecht and their family love to celebrate the holiday season and for the past 10 years, they all get together to decorate their home and share their Christmas spirit with everyone.

What makes this so special is that they actually have their lights timed to music, so you get the full holiday experience! I feel like I'm in a Disney movie! Just take a look at the amazing videos below.

Val told me that she's like a little kid when it comes to Christmas lights, and with the help of her family, her dreams appear to come to life every year. What a great family tradition! Working together as a family to share this wonderful gift with all of us.

The Lambrecht family invites everyone to drive by with windows down, so you can enjoy the sights and sounds of their presentation. They are located behind the Elementary schools on 4th Avenue North, in Princeton, Minnesota.

The family keeps the holiday spirit going until the first of the year, so if you feel like getting the whole family packed up in the car during your holiday gatherings, you should have plenty of time to drive by and see their holiday display.

Thanks again to the Lambrecht family for putting smiles on everyone's faces this holiday season.

