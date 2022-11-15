THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND

Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.

Get our free mobile app

LET'S MAKE THE DONUTS!

I was watching the video below that was recorded several years ago, but still seems like it stands true today. The Cold Spring Bakery makes over 300 different baked goods, and although it's a lot of work, they say that seeing that smile on a satisfied customer's face is all worth it.

WHAT IS A CRONUT?

There is a popular donut known as a Cronut, that absolutely drives people crazy. You can get this delicious Croissant Donut at the Cold Spring Bakery, but there is a catch!

Croissant Donuts are not made available every day of the week. If you are desperately wanting a Croissant Donut, you're going to have to visit the Cold Spring Bakery on Fridays or Saturdays. They only make these special donuts on the weekends.

Ari Perilstein Ari Perilstein/Getty Images loading...

SPECIAL ORDERS

However; if you want to make sure you can get them, you always have the opportunity to place a special order. You can place a special order for Croissant Donuts and they will gladly have them ready for you by making that request.

13 Minnesota Slang Terms Everyone Should Know

Bucket List Minnesota Glamping in a Lakeside Covered Wagon