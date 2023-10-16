This 120-Year-Old School Converted To House Is Now For Sale

LOOKING FOR A LIFE TIME HOME PROJECT?

Looking for a life change? Interested in moving to our neighboring state of North Dakota? Well, if it's something you're considering, I might have found you a steal of a deal.

If you are looking for a plethora of wide open space, and maybe a life-long project for a home, you might want to think about buying this gigantic 25,000-square-foot 120-year-old home that has recently hit the market.

CJ Anderson/ Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties CJ Anderson/ Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties loading...

MULTI FAMILY HOME?

I'm starting to think this just might be a great answer to a lot of families' prayers. You could move into a place like this, and invite your kids and their kids to move into the other side of the building! It's sort of like being royalty, except you'll have to fix up your own space.

ALL THE SPACE YOU'LL EVER NEED - AND THEN SOME!

CJ Anderson, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Premier Properties, has listed this 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, with a total of over 25,000 square feet of living space.

But if you want to break that down, the description of the Northern Cass School in Hunter, North Dakota, has been developed into a 6 bedroom house, and a one-bedroom apartment, and includes a music room with a stage, two woodworking shops, and classrooms. If you have the itch to remodel and create, you might be able to express yourself by purchasing this property for $150,000.

You might be asking yourself; Why would someone put such effort into creating this one-of-a-kind home, and then just decide to sell it for such a low price after all that work?

TWO DECADES OF HARD WORK

According to an article, a man named Larry Schuler, who has spent over two decades transforming the building that was originally built in 1903, into his home, lost his wife in 2020. He is now living with family members and is selling the home.

If you want a big kitchen, you'll have it here. If you look closely, you'll see that the countertops were created from chalkboards in the school.

I don't think I could fill all of those cupboards, but maybe! Let's just say, you would have more than enough storage for your cooking and baking needs. Check out all the details below, and let your imagination go wild!

