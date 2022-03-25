Third Annual Strong(Her) Event Coming to Sartell

SARTELL -- A central Minnesota women's empowerment event is coming to Sartell next month.

The third annual Strong(her) event is being held at The Water's Church from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. April 9th.

Organizer Dayna Deters the goal of the event is to overcome the challenges life has thrown and reestablish that feeling of self-worth.

I want people to leave feeling empowered, strong, make memories and to get what they want out of this day.

The event will include a variety of guest speakers, breakout sessions and a few special surprises to light a new fire under your step.

Mandi Moon is one of the three keynote speakers. She says these events can be a powerful experience.

This is a time to connect with other women and really build each other up. There is nothing like the energy you get when you connect with other strong individuals.

Moon says her topic will focus on 'breaking barriers.' Heather Godfrey and Danielle Louis are the other keynote speakers scheduled for the event.

This is a 16 and older event and tickets are still available. Proceeds from the event will be going to local non-profits.

If you have questions, you're asked to email Deters at strongher2019@gmail.com.