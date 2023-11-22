There’s Something “Fishy” About this Minnesota Towns Parade

For many people, once the turkey is put away the holiday season if officially underway.

A lot of people have their traditions of when they are “all in” for the Christmas Holiday. For some it starts with shopping around this week, for others it's when the family gets together to decorate the tree and the house.

And still for others, the holiday season doesn’t start until they attend an annual event, and that’s the case for folks in Aitkin Minnesota. The official start of the holiday for them is said to be the annual “Fish House Parade”.

This year’s parade is on Friday but it’s more than just a parade, it’s a daylong event. According to the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce, this year's event gets started at 9am on Friday with the Friends of the Arts Council Craft and Bake Sale which is held in the Ripple Center Opera House.

Then at 10am most everything else gets started around Aitkin.

The Fish House 5k gets started in the downtown area on 3rd St. S.W. Also, at 10am, parade entries will begin lining up at the County Fairgrounds Main Entrance.

Get our free mobile app

Like most events, there will be plenty to eat and drink, serving in various spots around the event in Aitkin.

Vintage Snow Mobiles will be on display between 10am and 1pm and here there will be clothing for sale, as well as Raffle Tickets, Campfires, a warming tent and more. This will take place on 3rd Street Northeast.

Sylvie Vartan Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images loading...

Between 11:30 and 2 there will be free apple cider and doughnuts at the Jaques Art Center Christmas Marketplace.

Kids will have the chance to meet with Santa and Mrs. Clause prior to the parade between 10 and Noon at the Ripple Center Opera House.

NOV 2nd 2011.pics of Santa and mrs claus on their house float. the santa claus parade media review w Toronto Star via Getty Images loading...

The World-Famous Fish House Parade will start at 1pm and Santa and Mrs. Clause will be the headliners of course, pulled in a horse drawn carriage.

The parade entries can get pretty creative to qualify as a Fish House. The entries will be judged, and prizes awarded to the best in each category.

There will be plenty of shopping and activities to keep you and the family busy during the day on Friday, then at 3pm enjoy LIVE music.

The 31st Annual Fish House Parade event is a fundraiser which supports several causes in Aitkin. The goal for this parade event is twofold, to build community spirit for the residents in and around Aitkin and to welcome visitors to the fun of the parade and what the Aitkin area has to offer.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family on Friday, this is a great idea to help create those special memories that will you will recall for many years.

13 Minnesota Slang Terms Everyone Should Know