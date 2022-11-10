The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

2

Three-time Grammy® nominees Tiempo Libre are coming to central Minnesota this weekend. The seven members of Tiempo Libre grew up together – studying at La ENA, Havana, Cuba’s rigorous music conservatory by day, while climbing on rooftops with makeshift antennas to catch the sounds of Miami by night. For them, music isn’t just a way of life, it’s a way of experiencing living. Listen, learn and feel the timba sway of their exhilarating mix of jazz harmonies, and Latin rhythms. Tickets for the show are $38 for general admission. Show time is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater on the St. John's University campus.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, November 11th, 7:30 p.m.