The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Transit AuthoritySt. Cloud
Based out of St. Paul, Transit Authority has become known throughout the U.S. as the premier tribute band to the iconic group Chicago. This eight member ensemble creates an accurate musical salute to the greatest horn driven rock band to ever hit the stage. Transit Authority has assembled some amazingly talented musicians performing mega-hits such as, “Hard Habit to Break,” “Make Me Smile,” “Old Days,” “Wake Up Sunshine” and many more. The group will be performing at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets range between $20-$22.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, November 12th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Tiempo LibreCollegeville
Three-time Grammy® nominees Tiempo Libre are coming to central Minnesota this weekend. The seven members of Tiempo Libre grew up together – studying at La ENA, Havana, Cuba’s rigorous music conservatory by day, while climbing on rooftops with makeshift antennas to catch the sounds of Miami by night. For them, music isn’t just a way of life, it’s a way of experiencing living. Listen, learn and feel the timba sway of their exhilarating mix of jazz harmonies, and Latin rhythms. Tickets for the show are $38 for general admission. Show time is Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater on the St. John's University campus.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, November 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Balance and Brew YogaSt. Cloud
If you're a fan of yoga and beer you will want to make your way to Pantown Brewing this weekend. Balance and Brews will be an hour yoga class followed by your choice of one of Pantowns delicious brews! This class will be open to all experience levels and participants will receive 1 beer token. You're asked to bring your own mat. Class is $15 and scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, November 12th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Trail Mix Juried ExhibitSt. CloudEnjoy a unique art exhibit in downtown St. Cloud. The Trail Mix Juried Exhibit is an art show that focuses on the importance of protecting the environment. Up to 30 pieces will be on display for the community to participate in an event that honors the Earth and focuses on environmental issues through art, music and poetry. The gallery will be on display from Friday through December 10th at The Whit Gallery from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.EVENT IS FREE- Friday, November 11th, 6:00 p.m.
- 5
India Heritage NightSt. Cloud
You're invited to experience a new culture this weekend at St. Cloud State University. The India Heritage Club invites you to our fun cultural night in the Atwood Ballroom. This cultural evening will feature a variety of Indian cultures, performances, and, most importantly, delectable South Asian cuisine. There will also be an after-party (Bollywood DJ Night) following the event from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm at the underground quarry. The event will take place on Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and available at the door.
TICKET AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, November 12th, 5:00 p.m.