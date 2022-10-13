The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!

4

Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts. Visitors from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, different Stearns County departments, and other local organizations will also be there to teach you about nature, conservation, and how you can get involved. The event is free and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.