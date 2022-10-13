The Weekender: Tonic Sol Fa, Boo at the Zoo and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your weekend entertainment guide awaiting for you around central Minnesota. Enjoy some free live music at the Veranda Lounge, catch the Rocky Horror Show at the Red Carpet, have some fun at Boo at the Zoo in Freeport, spend some time outdoors with the Fall Fling at Quarry Park and enjoy the musical talents of Tonic Sol-Fa in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
Music in the LoungeSt. Cloud
Enjoy some great live music in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Pioneer Place is holding Live Music on Friday & Saturday nights and Jazz Thursday nights in the lounge. This weeks performances kick off with Jazz Music from 7:00-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sundae + Mr. Goessl Friday from 8:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m. and Trevor McSadden Saturday from 8:00 p.m.– 11:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, October 13th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, October 14th, 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 15th, 8:00 p.m.
Rocky Horror ShowSt. Cloud
Central Minnesota Theatre is bringing back Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” this weekend. In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock ‘n’ roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever. Performances are Friday and Saturday on the main stage of The Red Carpet Nightclub. Tickets start at $20.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, October 14th, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 15th, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Boo at the ZooFreeport
Spooky skeletons, fairy princesses and more are invited to Hemker Park & Zoo this weekend for Boo at the Zoo. Dress up in your Halloween Costume, trick or treat around and watch the animals get their favorite Halloween Treats too. Admission $16 per person for anyone 2 years old and up (anyone 23 months and younger is free). The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 15th, 10:00 a.m.
Family Fall FlingWaite Park
Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts. Visitors from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, different Stearns County departments, and other local organizations will also be there to teach you about nature, conservation, and how you can get involved. The event is free and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Tonic Sol FaSt. Cloud
Tonic Sol-fa is back in St. Cloud this weekend! The Emmy Award winning a cappella quartet has earned their reputation as America’s premier vocal group. The group will be performing at the Paramount Theatre this Saturday. Don’t miss your chance to hear them put their unique vocal blend on popular hit songs and some of their own tunes. Tickets for the show range between $10-$27. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, October 15th, 7:30 p.m.