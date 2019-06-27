The Weekender: The Roots, Mini Balloon Rally and More!

4

Keep your eyes to the skies this weekend as an historic event takes place in St. Cloud. Freedom Fligh and the POW-MIA Hot Air Balloon Team. All four hot air balloons will be flying Friday night at the Liberty Block Party, then again at 5 am and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and again at 5am Sunday. This has never been done before in their 30 years of operations. This family friendly event will take place at Whitney Park and is free to attend.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Friday, June 28th, 6:30 p.m.

- Saturday, June 29th, 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

- Sunday, June 30th, 5 a.m.