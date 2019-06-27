The Weekender: The Roots, Mini Balloon Rally and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of fun and exciting things going on around central Minnesota this weekend to check out. You can hear the music of The Roots at Mystic Lake, check out the Car Show at Rollies, enjoy live music on the Veranda with Scoot Keever, see hot air balloons fly in St. Cloud, and take a kid fishing. Read more in The Weekender!
The RootsPrior Lake
Legends of hip-hop are coming to the Mystic Lake Showroom this weekend. The Roots will be making a stop in Minnesota featuring some of their hits like "Shine" and "Hang In There." The group is also the popular house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Tickets start at $49 and the show runs Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. Doors will open a half hour before the show.
Rollies Car ShowSauk Rapids
Check out some classic cars and awesome hot rods in Sauk Rapids Thursday. Rollies monthly summer car show is back again. It's free to attend the night wraps up with great music by the Rockin Rolliewoods taking center stage at 7 p.m. Get out and have a great time with live music and awesome cars.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 27th, 5:00 p.m.
Scott KeeverSt. Cloud
Enjoy a night of music out on the Veranda in downtown St. Cloud Thursday Night. Scott returns to the Veranda Lounge, for a nice summer evening of music and fun. Keever is a solo fingerpicking guitarist, performing original works influenced by Celtic, American folk traditions, jazz, blues and classical. He also plays a healthy mix of pop, classical and jazz standards. The event is free to attend and starts at 9:30 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 27th, 9:30 p.m.
Mini Balloon RallySt. Cloud
Keep your eyes to the skies this weekend as an historic event takes place in St. Cloud. Freedom Fligh and the POW-MIA Hot Air Balloon Team. All four hot air balloons will be flying Friday night at the Liberty Block Party, then again at 5 am and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and again at 5am Sunday. This has never been done before in their 30 years of operations. This family friendly event will take place at Whitney Park and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, June 28th, 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29th, 5 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 30th, 5 a.m.
Bring a Kid FishingSt. Cloud
Take a kid fishing in St. Cloud this weekend. The 2nd Annual Bring a Kid Fishing event will be held in conjunction with Granite City Day’s Family Fun Day Sunday. The event runs from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. at the Lake George Boathouse and includes fishing, outdoor activities, prizes and entertainment for everyone! Participants 16 or older will need a valid fishing license, however fishing gear and bait will be provided. The event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, June 30th, 11:00 a.m.