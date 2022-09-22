The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!

2

Six of Central Minnesota’s local coffee shops have joined together to present the region’s first coffee festival. St. Cloud Coffee Fest will showcase some of the most popular coffee drinks from the featured coffee shops, along with bakery goods from Backwards Bread Company of St. Cloud. Participating coffee shops include Cold Press Coffee (Cold Spring), Kinder Coffee Lab (St. Cloud), Korppi Coffee and Bakeshop (St. Cloud), Overlander Coffee Co. (St. Cloud), Reality Roasters (Little Falls) and Second Street Coffee House (Sartell). The event will offer live music, along with free activities for kids, including a bouncy house and face painting. Cloud Coffee Fest is free and open to the public. It's on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 203 Cooper Ave N in St. Cloud.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, September 24th, 8:00 a.m.