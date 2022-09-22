The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
The Midtown MenSt. Cloud
The Midtown Men return to central Minnesota this weekend. Reuniting the original stars from the Broadway smash hit Jersey Boys, this 7-piece band features renditions of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more! Tickets for the show range between $30-$40 for adults and $10 for students. Show time is 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, September 23rd, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Coffee FestSt. Cloud
Six of Central Minnesota’s local coffee shops have joined together to present the region’s first coffee festival. St. Cloud Coffee Fest will showcase some of the most popular coffee drinks from the featured coffee shops, along with bakery goods from Backwards Bread Company of St. Cloud. Participating coffee shops include Cold Press Coffee (Cold Spring), Kinder Coffee Lab (St. Cloud), Korppi Coffee and Bakeshop (St. Cloud), Overlander Coffee Co. (St. Cloud), Reality Roasters (Little Falls) and Second Street Coffee House (Sartell). The event will offer live music, along with free activities for kids, including a bouncy house and face painting. Cloud Coffee Fest is free and open to the public. It's on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 203 Cooper Ave N in St. Cloud.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, September 24th, 8:00 a.m.
- 3
Historic Harvest FestSt. Cloud
Enjoy a fun afternoon on the Stearns History Museum Plaza featuring vintage-style carnival games, Victory Garden tours, Cake Walk, and more! The museum is holding their Historic Harvest Fest event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids or free for museum members.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, September 24th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
St. Cloud NorsemenSt. Cloud
Norsemen hockey is back in central Minnesota. The St. Cloud Norsemen open up the regular season this weekend at the MAC. The team will have a home-home series with the Austin Bruins. Friday's game is at home and then the Norsemen will hit the road on Saturday night. Both games begin at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are just $10.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, September 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- 5
Police Motorcycle RideCold Spring
A motorcycle ride to honor fallen officers is being planned in Cold Spring this weekend. The ride is a fundraiser for the proposed Tom Decker & Cold Spring Police memorial. The ride will start at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and you ride for however long you choose. Registration is $20 per person. All proceeds will go to fund the new bronze statue memorializing the men and women who protect their community.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, September 24th, 12:00 p.m.