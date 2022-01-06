The Weekender: SCSU Athletics, Open Skate and More!

3

You can support your local college sports teams this weekend at St. Cloud State University. The SCSU Men's and Women's basketball teams and Women's Hockey teams are all playing at home this weekend. The Men's hockey team was supposed to play but had to postpone the game due to COVID issues with Minnesota Duluth. The Men's basketball teams will play at Hallenbeck Hall Friday and Saturday afternoon, followed by the Women's team. Then just down the street you can watch the women's hockey team play at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center mid-afternoon. Ticket prices vary between $5-$25 depending on which game you would like to attend. First games begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday night and 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, January 7th, 3:00 p.m.

- Saturday, January 8th, 1:00 p.m.