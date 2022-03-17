The Weekender: Ring of Kerry, Rolling Stones Tribute and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something fun to do this St. Patrick's Day, we've got you covered with the latest fun around central Minnesota this weekend. Stop out at many businesses celebrating St. Patrick's Day with live music and events, hear the Ring of Kerry perform at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy an exceptional night of jazz at Collegeville, rock out to the songs of the Rolling Stones and take the kids to a movie at Marcus Theatres. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
St. Patrick's Day EventsSt. Cloud
You will find no shortage of events happening around St. Cloud to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Jimmy's Pour House in Sauk Rapids, Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph and Olde Brick House in St. Cloud are all having St. Patrick's Day celebrations today. Events include everything from live music, Irish food and green beer. Times will vary but most events will begin between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
EVENTS ARE FREE!
- Thursday, March 17th, 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Ring of KerrySt. Cloud
Feel the luck of the Irish this weekend in downtown St. Cloud. Ring of Kerry will be performing at the Paramount Theatre Saturday. The group is partly known for its musical arrangements and now and again push the limits of the traditional instruments on which they are played. The performance will also include the Eilís Academy of Irish Dance which is a world champion step dancers who roar onto stage in full Celtic costume. Tickets for the show are just $20. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, March 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Bessie, Billie & Nina: Pioneering Women in JazzCollegeville
An exceptional night of jazz featuring three standout female musicians is taking place in Collegeville this weekend. Bessie, Billie & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz features three dynamic vocalists: Charenée Wade, Vanisha Gould and Tahira Clayton. Presented in affiliation with the Women in Jazz Organization and backed an all-female band, Wade, Gould, and Clayton celebrate the enduring legacies of Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone with performances of their classic songs. Tickets for the show are $28 for general admission. Show time is Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, March 18th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
The Rolling Stoners - A Tribute to the Rolling StonesSt. Cloud
Fans of the Rolling Stones will want to make their way to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Rolling Stoners are playing a tribute show to the Stones at Pioneer Place Theatre. The Rolling Stoners deliver straight-up rock n’ roll the way our forefathers intended. “The Stoners” break the typical tribute band trappings of style over substance to deliver indulgent live performances night after night. Moreover, the band loves bringing folks together through music. Tickets are $26 and the show will begin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, March 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Kids Dream Family Film SeriesWaite Park
There is just a few weeks remaining in the Kids Dream Family Film Series. Each week Marcus Theatres will show a featured family film on the big screen the whole family will enjoy for just $3 a ticket. This weekends film is the movie Scoob! Show times will vary but you can find one that works for your families schedule. The movie series runs Friday through Sunday.
- Friday, March 18th, 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, March 19th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, March 20th, 10:00 a.m.