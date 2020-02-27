The Weekender: Pert Near Sandstone, SCAR Dolls and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out of the house this weekend and take in one of the fun and exciting events happening around central Minnesota. Hear a Minneapolis base group Pert Near Sandstone play at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy a Beatles Tribute band, catch a bout with the SCAR Dolls, take is some winter family fun at Riverside Park or hear a concert put on by students of the Chinese Immersion program in District 742. Read more in The Weekender!
Pert Near SandstoneSt. Cloud
Enjoy the sounds of a Minneapolis base band bringing their talents to St. Cloud Thursday. Pert Near Sandstone is an amazing group that is very similar to Trampled by Turtles. Their crowning achievement was founding the Blue Ox Music Festival which has featured performances by Sam Bush, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and more. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $20 per person.
- Thursday, February 27th, 7:30 p.m.
The Revolution 5St. Cloud
If you're a fan of the Beatles you will want to make your way to the Paramount Theatre this weekend. The Revolution 5 are once again teaming up with the finest area musicians to bring you “With A Little (More) Help From Our Friends”! The Beatles Tribute features Strings, Brass and a host of other guest musicians that will provide an evening loaded with fan-favorite Beatles classics. Tickets for the show are $18 and show times are 7:30 p.m Saturday.
- Saturday, February 29th, 7:30 p.m.
SCAR DollsSt. Cloud
Everyone's favorite roller derby team is back for another season. The S.C.A.R. Dolls kick off their season with a bout against the Med City Mafia at the River's Edge Convention Center Saturday. The S.C.A.R. Dolls are the original women’s flat track roller derby league in Central Minnesota. Tickets are $10 in advance or $13 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free.
TICKETS: at Granite City Comics, Uff-Da Records, and The Skatin’ Place.
- Saturday, February 29th, 6:00 p.m.
Winter ChillSt. Cloud
Bundle up and enjoy free outdoor winter fun for the whole family at Riverside Park! Several winter activities including sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, snow painting, prizes and much more will be available for families to enjoy. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. Bring your own winter activity equipment from home otherwise snowshoes will be available for use, while supplies last. The event is free to attend and the fun starts at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, February 29th, 1:00 p.m.
Chinese Immersion ConcertSt. Cloud
You're invited to a wonderful concert featuring students in the Chinese Immersion program. The annual concert features students in grades K-5 singing traditional songs and popular hits in Simplified Mandarin Chinese with several 6th-12th grade student emcees speaking both English and Chinese. The concert is free and will take place inside Ritsche Auditorium on the St. Cloud State University campus. Show time starts at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, February 27th, 6:00 p.m.